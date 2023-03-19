Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manhattan’s district attorney is warning his office about the increased threat of violence and vowing to protect law enforcement personnel after Donald Trump encouraged his fans to hit the streets in protest of what he says will be his arrest on Tuesday.

Alvin Bragg issued the private message to staff on Saturday, writing that his office would not “tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York”.

He continued: “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.”

It was a statement that mirrored a similar warning that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued jointly last year, shortly after the September raid of the former president’s estate and resort at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump has long characterized any effort to investigate him for crimnal activity as a politicised effort to obstruct his presidential ambitions, and rallies Republicans against the Department of Justice for those efforts past and present.

The former president clearly attempted to reignite that anger against the Manhattan district attorney in an all-caps Truth Social posting on Saturday announcing his expectation to be arrested on Tuesday and urging his supporters to protest.

