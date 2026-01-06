Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The criminal case against former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is set to come before a veteran U.S. federal judge known for his independence and unconventional courtroom style.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, 92, a Bill Clinton-era appointee based in Manhattan, oversaw Maduro’s arraignment on Monday and is expected to preside over any trial of the ousted leader.

Former federal prosecutors familiar with Hellerstein described him as guided by his own sense of judgment rather than convention.

“He’s just old and old-school and does things his own way and doesn’t give a shit what anyone thinks about him,” a former prosecutor told Politico, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a judge they could appear before in the future.

open image in gallery The 92-year-old sits on the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ( Patrick McMullan/Getty )

Another former federal prosecutor added, “He tries very hard to do the right thing. [He] just has his own sense of what that is.”

Hellerstein, a jurist known for overseeing some of the most sensitive national security and terrorism-related cases in the country, has spent decades at the center of the American legal system.

The veteran sits on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, one of America’s busiest and most influential trial courts.

Appointed by Clinton in 1998, Hellerstein took senior status in 2011 and has continued to handle major cases that often test the limits of executive power and constitutional protections.

Born and raised in New York City, Hellerstein graduated from both Harvard University and Harvard Law School. He began his legal career clerking for Judge David L Bazelon on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, a post that placed him close to landmark debates over civil liberties during the 1960s.

Before joining the bench, Hellerstein spent more than three decades in private practice in New York, where he developed a reputation as a formidable litigator in complex commercial and constitutional disputes.

open image in gallery Courtroom sketch of former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro ( Elizabeth Williams )

On the bench, Hellerstein became widely known for presiding over cases arising from the September 11, 2001, attacks, including civil litigation brought by victims’ families.

He also played a prominent role in habeas corpus challenges filed by detainees held at the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, issuing rulings that scrutinized government evidence and procedures.

Hellerstein has repeatedly rejected President Donald Trump’s attempts to move his New York hush money case involving former adult star Stormy Daniels to federal court, criticizing the administration’s argument that the case involved official acts taken during his presidency.

A New York City jury convicted Trump in the case, which centers on reimbursements paid to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a payment made shortly before the 2016 election to Daniels.

In earlier rulings, Hellerstein said the actions did not fall within Trump’s constitutional duties as president.

“Reimbursing Cohen for advancing hush money to Stephanie Clifford cannot be considered the performance of a constitutional duty,” Hellerstein wrote, adding that falsifying business records to conceal the reimbursement likewise did not relate to any presidential function.

open image in gallery A New York City jury convicted Trump in the case, which centers on reimbursements paid to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a payment made shortly before the 2016 election to Daniels ( REUTERS )

The judge also presided over a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union last year challenging the deportation of two Venezuelan nationals.

In that case, Hellerstein issued a temporary restraining order barring removals from the Southern District of New York until impacted individuals were afforded due process.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of two Venezuelans, contested the government’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport individuals accused of gang affiliations. The law, enacted in 1798, allows the US government during times of war to detain or remove people from countries deemed hostile to the United States.