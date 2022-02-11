Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday said members of her family skipped her wedding on account of her criticism of her ex-boss, former president Donald Trump.

Ms Griffin, who served as White House communications director from April 2020 to December 2020 and previously served as both Pentagon spokesperson and press secretary to former vice president Mike Pence, has been vocal in blaming Mr Trump for the 6 January insurrection.

In the days immediately following the attack on the Capitol, she publicly called for him to resign the presidency, and she has in recent months been cooperating with the House of Representatives investigation into the pro-Trump riot and Mr Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Speaking on ABC’s The View, Ms Griffin told her co-hosts that two members of her family had boycotted her November wedding to Justin Griffin over “political differences after I spoke out against President Trump”.

The View panellists were discussing an advice column in The Sun which dealt with whether a letter-writer should ban her mother from her wedding when Ms Griffin revealed that her father — conservative media executive and conspiracy theorist Joseph Farah — and her step-mother “didn’t want to attend” her ceremony.

Mr Farah is an infamous figure in conservative media circles for having founded WorldNetDaily, a far-right website which played a major role in promoting “birtherism” the conspiracy theory which falsely claimed that former president Barack Obama was not a US citizen and thus ineligible to serve as president.

Her mother, Judy Farah, is an award-winning journalist who currently serves as managing editor for Comstock’s Magazine, a California-based, business-focused publication. Unlike her ex-husband, she attended her daughter’s wedding.