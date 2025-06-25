Amazon to expand Prime delivery services in smaller cities and rural areas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has pledged to invest billions of dollars to expand its Prime delivery services to millions more customers across the U.S.

The e-commerce giant announced plans to bring same-day and next-day delivery to more than 4,000 smaller towns, cities, and rural areas by the end of the year, from Asbury in Iowa to North Padre Island in Texas.

The company said Tuesday it had already begun expanding its Prime delivery offering to more than 1,000 less densely populated portions of the U.S.

For many Amazon customers, though, the expansion will arrive too late for Prime Day, which begins July 8.

Amazon previously announced in April that it would invest more than $4 billion through the end of 2026, following its recognition of growing demand for faster delivery in more rural locations.

open image in gallery Tens of millions of customers will soon be able to use Amazon’s Prime delivery services, Amazon says ( PA )

The expansion drive is expected to create thousands of new jobs, with an estimated 170 positions at each new delivery station, as well as additional driving opportunities.

The company also announced that it is expanding its selection of everyday essentials – its most extensive selection of groceries and household goods – eligible for same-day delivery.

The number of items delivered the same day or the next day in the U.S. has seen a 30 percent increase compared with the same period last year, the statement said.

In 2024, the company said it delivered items at its fastest speeds since launching its Prime delivery service in 2005. Amazon delivered a record 9 billion-plus items the same or next day around the world last year.

“Everybody loves fast delivery,” CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores Doug Herrington said.

“So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa or in downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day.”