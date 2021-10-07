US troops are in Taiwan, where they have been operating for at least a year, American defence officials revealed on Thursday.

The revelation, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes as China’s military has been pressuring Taiwan in recent days and worrying local officials about the potential for conflict or an accidental strike.

According to the newspaper, a contingent of US Marines are working with Taiwanese forces on small-boat training, while a separate special operations group is working with Taiwanese ground forces.

Dozens of Chinese jets and other military aircraft have entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone over the past few days, which includes part of the Chinese mainland due to the island’s proximity to China.

The flybys have prompted warnings from Taiwanese and US officials, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki urging China to back off from her podium on Monday.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," she said. "We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. That's why we'll continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability."

Her comments come as President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US’s commitment to the “One China” agreement, which recognises Beijing as the sole authority in China but allows the US to arm and support the government of Taiwan as well.

