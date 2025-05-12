Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Buy now, worry later.

A recent survey reveals that more than half of Americans are using layaway or buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) programs to cover everyday purchases, including groceries.

According to a survey by New York-based marketing agency PartnerCentric.com, 52 percent of Americans now rely on installment-based payment services.

The most popular items purchased through BNPL include medium to large products like electronics, furniture and home goods, with an average minimum price of $250.

But 31 percent of consumers also reported using those programs for essentials like groceries, highlighting the financial strain many households are facing.

open image in gallery More than half of Americans are using layaway or buy-now-pay-later services to pay for everyday essentials ( Getty Images )

BNPL programs are especially popular among younger Americans, with 59 percent of Gen Z and 58 percent of millennials opting for flexible payment methods.

The survey also found that 35 percent of consumers plan to use BNPL more frequently in 2025, a figure that jumps to 65 percent among Gen Z.

Popular BNPL providers like Afterpay, Affirm, PayPal Pay in 4 and Klarna have become critical financial tools for many Americans, offering flexible installment plans with no interest, helping consumers manage their rising expenses. These options won’t affect credit scores if payments are made on time.

Economic uncertainty appears to be adding to the trend. Fifteen percent of survey participants said they tried BNPL in 2025 due to the increased cost of living.

open image in gallery Prices on everyday items — including seafood, coffee, wine, nuts and cheese — are expected to increase in 2025 ( Getty Images )

Last month, President Donald Trump announced sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs on 90 countries, sparking market turbulence and straining global trade relations. While a 90-day pause on these tariffs, excluding China, briefly boosted market confidence, significant uncertainty remains.

At the same time, rising grocery prices are squeezing household budgets. A NielsenIQ report shows that the average price of eggs in April 2025 was $1.72 higher than in April 2024. The USDA also projects that overall food prices will rise slightly faster than their historical average this year, affecting everyday items like seafood, coffee, wine, nuts and cheese.