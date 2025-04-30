More than half of Americans say Trump is a ‘dangerous dictator,’ poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump is a “dangerous dictator,” according to a new poll, with sharp divisions across party lines.

Fifty-two percent of all Americans agree that Trump is a “dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy,” according to the survey conducted by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI).

As many as 87 percent of Democrats agreed with the statement, compared to 56 percent of independents and 17 percent of Republicans, Axios noted. Americans believe that Trump exceeded his authority with actions such as the mass removal of thousands of federal employees.

The poll, released on Trump’s 100th day in office on Tuesday, shows the president losing support on two issues that brought him to victory in November — the economy and immigration. The survey also found that only four in 10 Americans have favorable views of the president. The share of independent voters who agreed that Trump is a “dangerous dictator” indicates that centrist voters who backed him in November may be stepping away from the president.

A recent poll found that 83 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Trump, compared to eight percent of Democrats and 35 percent of independents ( Getty Images )

The survey reveals deep dissatisfaction with Trump’s efforts to deport immigrants, institute broad tariffs, assert control over institutions of higher education, and lay off more than 100,000 federal staff.

The Trump administration has taken steps to end programs focused on diversity and equity, cancel student visas, and refuse to bring back a mistakenly deported man from El Salvador despite a court order to do so.

Broken down by party affiliation, 83 percent of Republicans had a favorable view of the president, and the same was true for 35 percent of independents and eight percent of Democrats.

Survey participants were alarmed by Trump’s attempts to reshape the government, put in place tariffs, and deport people without due process.

Sixty-seven percent of Black Americans agreed that Trump is a “dangerous dictator,” compared to 63 percent of Latinos, 58 percent of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and 45 percent of white Americans.

PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman told Axios: “Most Americans view Trump in dictatorial terms, and I think most Americans are concerned that American democracy is on the line.”

“It's only been 100 days into the Trump administration, yet we've really seen a pushback among most Americans to the Trump agenda,” she added.

However, 81 percent of Republicans agreed that “Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America's greatness.”

A total of 51 percent of white Americans agreed with that statement.

Deckman noted that Americans are evenly divided when it comes to Trump’s immigration goals, even as the poll shows most disagree with practices that are considered inhumane or unconstitutional.

Sixty-one percent of Americans disagree with the notion of putting illegal immigrants in internment camps guarded by the U.S. military as they await deportation.

A majority agrees that Trump “has overstepped his authority by ordering the mass firing of federal employees across multiple agencies.”

Similarly, more than seven in 10 say they’re against the drastic cutting of all major federal agencies, particularly if it will affect the safety of flying, as well as medicine and water.

When it comes to tariffs, two-thirds are against new levies on imported goods.