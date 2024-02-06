Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Most Americans doubted the Supreme Court’s fairness in deciding legal cases related to the 2024 election cases, a new poll revealed.

According to a CNN poll released on Monday, 58 per cent of respondents said they did not trust the SCOTUS to make the “right decisions”.

When asked if they trusted the Supreme Court, 58 per cent of respondents either said “not at all” or “just some”.

Only a small group – 11 per cent of respondents – said they trusted the SCOTUS “a great deal” and 31 per cent said “a moderate amount”.

The poll revealed that among Democrats, 63 per cent expressed some trust in the court, with 27 per cent having no trust at all and 36 per cent having just some trust.

Republicans displayed more confidence in the court, with 48 per cent indicating limited trust, which included 17 per cent who said they had no trust and 31 per cent with some trust. Independents held similar views to Democrats.

According to the CNN poll by SSRS, the majority of Americans were also eager for a verdict on the federal charges against former president Donald Trump pertaining to his attempts to undermine the 2020 election, before the upcoming presidential election.

Many anticipated that if Mr Trump won, he would pardon himself for any federal offences he was found guilty of, or choose not to concede if he was defeated in the November election.

Nearly half of Americans – at 48 per cent – believed it was crucial to have a verdict on the charges before the 2024 presidential election, with 16 per cent expressing a preference for seeing a verdict by then.

Only 11 per cent advocated for delaying the trial until after the election, while another 25 per cent were indifferent about when the trial took place.