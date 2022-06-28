Biden to meet next month with Mexico's president

President Joe Biden plans to meet on July 12 at the White House with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 28 June 2022 19:53
Mexico President
Mexico President
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden plans to meet on July 12 at the White House with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who skipped the recent Summit of the Americas in protest of the U.S. not inviting Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the event.

The White House said Tuesday that Biden and Obrador will discuss issues such as food security, immigration, climate and security and shared economic interests.

Relations between the U.S. and Mexico were strained by the June summit that was supposed to be about unity among western hemisphere nations. Obrador said that the legitimacy of the gathering depended on all of the countries in North America, South America and the Caribbean being in attendance.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had previously defended the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela by saying, “We do not believe that dictators should be invited."

The announcement of a bilateral meeting also comes as migration along the border between the U.S. and Mexico has been a persistent challenge for the Biden administration. On Monday, 50 migrants being smuggled into the U.S. died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, without air conditioning in the sweltering heat.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in