CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in calls to discuss strategy as his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was inundated with allegations of sexual harassment.

The cable news host spoke to his brother and senior members of his staff as scandal engulfed the governor earlier this year, The Washington Post reported.

The multiple conference calls included the governor’s top staffer, his communications team, attorneys, and several outside advisors, according to anonymous sources who spoke to The Post.

The calls were prompted by the growing number of allegations from women who said the governor had made inappropriate comments or touched them without their consent.

Sources told The Post that Chris Cuomo encouraged his brother to take a defiant stance and not resign. He reportedly used the phrase “cancel culture” to justify holding on to the governor’s mansion.

Columbia Journalism School professor Nicholas Lemann told the paper: “If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that’s not okay.”

While CNN told The Postthat Chris Cuomo won’t be disciplined, the network did say his participation in the conference calls was a mistake.

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on-air or behind the scenes,” the network told the paper in a statement. “In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother.”

“However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges,” the statement said. “He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

The governor’s staffers say the cable news star was simply part of an informal effort to provide support to his brother.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor, told The Washington Post: “There were a few phone conversations, with friends and advisers giving the governor advice.”

The paper previously reported that a top New York state Department of Health doctor was sent to the house of Chris Cuomo and his family in the Hamptons early on in the Covid-19 pandemic, providing special access to the family members of the governor.

People who know the brothers say Chris Cuomo, 13 years younger than Andrew Cuomo, is a key advisor and friend to his brother, regularly providing political guidance to the governor. He has been in office since January 2011.