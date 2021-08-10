Andrew Cuomo to address New Yorkers as governor faces mounting pressure to resign
David Taintor
David Taintor
Tuesday 10 August 2021
Embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo is set to address his constituents as he faces mounting pressure to resign after the state’s attorney general reported that he broke federal and state sexual harassment laws.
The governor, once a dominant figure in Democratic politics, has so far dug in his heels after facing sexual harassment allegations from nearly a dozen women. One of his top aides resigned late Sunday as the governor’s circle of allies continues to shrink.
