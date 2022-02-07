Andrew Cuomo says he may re-run for office after claiming he’s been ‘vindicated’

Former New York Gov Andrew Cuomo told Bloomberg in an interview that he might consider running for office again after he resigned last year amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Mr Cuomo resigned after a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James detailed a series of sexual harassment allegations. But Mr Cuomo said he did not resign out of admission of guilt.

“I never resigned because I said I did something wrong. I said, I’m resigning because I don’t want to be a distraction,” he told Bloomberg in a phone interview.

Mr Cuomo said the attorney general’s office’s report was filled with errors, which Ms James’s office refuted in a statement.

“No one, including Andrew Cuomo, can dispute the fact that multiple investigations found allegations of sexual harassment against him to be credible,” a spokesperson said. “Only he is to blame for inappropriately touching his own staff and then quitting so he didn’t have to face impeachment. His baseless attacks won’t change the reality -- Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser.”