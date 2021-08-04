Criminal investigation launched into Andrew Cuomo’s Sexual Harassment allegations

The district attorney of Westchester County, New York sent a letter to the New York attorney general’s office requesting material from its inquiry into Gov Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual misconduct, according to NBC New York.

District Attorney Mimi Rocah requested the material because of the misconduct detailed in the attorney general’s office report took place in Westchester County, according to a copy of the letter.

“I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature,” the letter said.

Attorney General Letitia James’s office released a report that alleged that the governor sexually harassed 11 women, including a State Trooper. The report has prompted many in Mr Cuomo’s own party, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have called on Cuomo to leave office.

Ms James said in a news conference Tuesday that Mr Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a sexually suggestive nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Mr Cuomo has adamantly refused to resign and said he did nothing wrong.