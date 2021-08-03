Read the Andrew Cuomo harassment report in full

An investigation has found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government, New York’s attorney general has announced.

A five-month investigation conducted by two outside lawyers found that Mr Cuomo’s administration was a “hostile work environment” and was “rife with fear and intimidation”.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference on Tuesday.

She continued: “Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws.”

The governor, who has continuously denied the allegations, appeared to reject renewed calls for his resignation saying “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed”.

Read the report of the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the attorney general below:

Additional reporting by the Associated Press