Giuliani’s son tells Russian state media people don’t want to live in US after father’s raid

The son of Rudy Giuliani has claimed that Americans no longer want to live in the US after the two FBI raids on the former New York mayor’s residence and office on 28 April.

Speaking to state-owned Russia Today, Andrew Giuliani claimed that he has heard from people on both sides of the political aisle that the Department of Justice treatment of his father is making them rethink their country of residence.

“So it’s been people who have been very strong Trump supporters and some who have not been Trump supporters. They don’t want to live in a country where you’re going to have a Justice Department that is going to politicize something to the point where a former president’s personal counsel is going actually be spied on by the Justice Department,” he told Scottie Nell Hughes.

He also made the allegation that his father’s iCloud had been hacked, a spurious claim, to say the least, given that the FBI obtained a search warrant for the raids.

“It’s absolutely absurd to think that the President of the United States’ lawyer, where they have privileged information between the two of them, that iCloud account would be hacked into by the Department of Justice is absolutely absurd. When that can happen to the President’s attorney that can happen to anyone of us,” Andrew Giuliani added.

Mr Giuliani went to explain that his father had one piece of criminal evidence, which was “Hunter Biden’s hard drive,”

This follows the FBI getting a search warrant to investigate the home of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and personal attorney of former President Donald Trump. Given the political sensitivities, the raid on the elder Mr Giuliani is believed to have been signed off on at the highest levels of the federal government. Rudy Giuliani is under investigation for alleged unregistered lobbying on behalf of Ukraine.

According to court filings published on Thursday, the former lawyers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will represent Rudy Giuliani in court. The document said that Arthur Aidala and Barry Camins will be the legal counsel in the US District Court case in the Southern District of New York. The lawyers later confirmed they would be representing Mr Giuliani.