Andrew Giuliani slammed for ‘gross’ anti-trans remarks about changing infant daughter’s diaper
‘She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple,’ he says
Andrew Giuliani, New York gubernatorial candidate and the son of former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, made bizarre anti-trans remarks about changing his infant daughter’s diapers in a far-right rally.
Mr Giuliani, 36, was speaking about gender identity at a Bellmore, Long Island, rally over the weekend. He said he has “looked under the hood” and his daughter is a “woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple”, according to the Daily Beast.
He added that he will be “the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there”, at least until she is in her mid-20s.
His daughter made him a promise on her first day, he claimed. “My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands’,” Mr Giuliani said, adding that she then shook his hand.
“So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there,” he said.
“But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple,” Mr Giuliani added.
A spokesperson of Mr Giuliani said: “While Andrew does not claim to be a biologist, he can tell the difference between a male and a female.”
The comments were made at a rally hosted by an organisation that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an “extreme anti-government group”.
It was attended by several Republicans, who praised the far-right group.
However, Mr Giuliani’s remarks shocked many social media users, who said they were anti-trans, grotesque and inappropriate.
“Who sexualizes his 4-month-old daughter?” journalist Justin Miller wrote.
“So Andrew Giuliani, attempting to make some transphobic point, analogised his daughter to a car and said he’d ‘looked under the hood’ and can confirm she’s ‘a woman and is going to stay that way’. I can confirm Andrew Giuliani is gross and I hope his daughter can escape...” writer Tom Wise said.
Mr Giuliani is hoping to challenge Democratic governor Kathy Hochul in November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies