Rudy Giuliani’s son mocked over claim he’s been in politics for five decades, even though he’s only 35

Andrew Giuliani, a New York mayoral candidate and the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, assured residents of the city that – despite never having held public office – he has plenty of transferable experience as he spent “parts of five different decades” in politics or public service.

Mr Giuliani made the comment during a press conference where he fielded questions about his upcoming mayoral race.

Reporters were quick to point out that it would be extremely difficult for the younger Giuliani to have spent five decades doing anything, considering he is only 35 years old.

Mr Giuliani then said he would expand on his statement.

“Let me clarify. I said parts of five decades. My father's first campaign was 1989,” he said. “I spent parts of 32 years in politics.”

The “parts of five decades” he counts toward his experience are the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s, despite the fact that only one year of the new decade has passed and he would have only been four years old when his father's first term began.

Was he technically alive in five different decades? Sure.

However it is up to the individual to determine whether “being alive” and “being near people doing a job” count as acceptable work experience.

Prior to running for mayor, Mr Giuliani had a position in Donald Trump’s administration as the president’s “Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison”, which appears to have been a fancy title for someone who plays golf with the president.

Before joining the White House as a clearly integral staff member, Mr Giuliani did spend several parts of several years as a professional golfer.

Mr Giuliani was predictably lambasted for trying to puff up his experience through his dubious math.

“Through osmosis he's saying he absorbed his father's five decades of professional work even though he personally wasn't alive for all of those decades,” Brianna Keilar said on CNN's New Day. She said Mr Giuliani was evidently not planning on “making math great again”.