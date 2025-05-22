Anthony Scaramucci claims Elon Musk thinks ‘Trump is an idiot’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has claimed that Elon Musk thinks the president “is an idiot.”

Scaramucci, who spent 11 days as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017 before he was fired, was speaking at the U.K.’s Hay Festival on Thursday.

“Musk thinks Trump's an idiot,” Scaramucci said. “And let me tell you how I know, because Musk doesn't think like we do.”

The former Wall Street financier made the remarks while speaking at the annual arts and literary festival, which The Independent is a sponsor. He was being interviewed by his podcast co-host Alastair Campbell, a long-time adviser and press secretary to former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair.

open image in gallery Anthony Scaramucci, who spent 11 days as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017 before he was fired, claimed that Elon Musk thinks that President Donald Trump ‘is an idiot.’ ( Getty Images )

Scaramucci explained that in calling Trump’s senior trade adviser Peter Navarro a “moron” last month, the Tesla CEO effectively said the same of the president because they have similar views on trade policy.

“Musk did something to let everybody know he's not happy with Trump,” Scaramucci explained. “He put out on X that Peter Navarro is as dumb as a box of rocks. And then the next tweet was, ‘I would like to apologize to the box of rocks, because I just offended the box of rocks.’”

He then gestured with his hands to demonstrate how closely aligned Navarro and Trump are on trade policy.

“This is Navarro’s trade policy. This is Donald Trump's trade policy,” he said. “You see, he thinks he's an idiot,” he said, referring to Musk and Trump.

Scaramucci previously predicted that Musk would only last six weeks in the White House, but he clung on for four months. This week, he announced he is planning to rein in his political spending and “do a lot less in the future.”

Musk has stepped back from front-line politics since proving unpopular with the public, according to polling, and he faced ridicule over the outcome of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race last month.

“He’s finished, done, gone. He polls terribly. People hate him,” an anonymous GOP operative told Politico. “He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old. ... It doesn’t work. It’s offensive to people.”

open image in gallery Scaramucci previously predicted that Musk would only last six weeks in the White House, but he clung on for four months. This week he announced he is planning to rein in his political spending and ‘do a lot less in the future.’ ( AFP/Getty )

The political commentator, who earned the nickname “The Mooch” during his short stint in Trump’s first administration, agreed. “He's out. Trust me,” he told Campbell.

Scaramucci also speculated about who Trump would likely fire next following the ousting of his national security adviser, Mike Waltz.

“Rubio could get axed, getting too much attention,” he mused.

When asked about the future of the MAGA movement once Trump finishes his second term, Scaramucci said that he doesn’t hold out hopes that Vice President JD Vance will succeed him.

"If [Trump] makes the full term, he will destroy Rubio and Vance,” he said. “He will eat them alive, he's already got Vance in the wood chipper."

The former banker said that accepting Trump’s job offer in July 2017 was down to his “ego” and called it “Greek tragedy hubris.”

“That was a very big mistake,” Scaramucci said. “And I have to own that for the rest of my life.”