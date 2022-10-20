Anthony Scaramucci weighs in on Liz Truss’ record-setting short tenure

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The shortest-tenured White House communications director in US history has now weighed in on Liz Truss’ announcement that she will resign as soon as Conservative party members choose a new leader.

Ex-Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took to Twitter on Thursday just after Ms Truss made her announcement in front of No 10 Downing Street, writing that the soon-to-be ex-prime minister’s time in office lasted just “4.1 Scaramuccis”.

The hedge fund manager turned short-lived Trump spokesperson’s surname came into use as a unit of temporal measurement in mid-2018 when he was dismissed from his White House post after just ten days.

Mr Scaramucci began his tenure in government service in July 2017 with a marathon press conference in which he effusively praised Mr Trump. Mr Trump fired him ten days later amid fallout from a vulgar interview Mr Scaramucci had given to The New Yorker in which he suggested then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was a practitioner of autofellatio.

Mr Scaramucci has insisted that his tenure lasted 11 days, not ten. Since then, political commentators — and Mr Scaramucci himself — have taken to using his name as a unit of measurement for the same time period.