Anthony Scaramucci weighs in on Liz Truss’ record-setting short tenure

The ex-White House communications director tweeted shortly after Liz Truss’ resignation

Andrew Feinberg
Thursday 20 October 2022 15:51
Mr Scaramucci goes down in history as a communications director who erupted to a journalist

Mr Scaramucci goes down in history as a communications director who erupted to a journalist

(EPA)

The shortest-tenured White House communications director in US history has now weighed in on Liz Truss’ announcement that she will resign as soon as Conservative party members choose a new leader.

Ex-Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took to Twitter on Thursday just after Ms Truss made her announcement in front of No 10 Downing Street, writing that the soon-to-be ex-prime minister’s time in office lasted just “4.1 Scaramuccis”.

The hedge fund manager turned short-lived Trump spokesperson’s surname came into use as a unit of temporal measurement in mid-2018 when he was dismissed from his White House post after just ten days.

Mr Scaramucci began his tenure in government service in July 2017 with a marathon press conference in which he effusively praised Mr Trump. Mr Trump fired him ten days later amid fallout from a vulgar interview Mr Scaramucci had given to The New Yorker in which he suggested then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was a practitioner of autofellatio.

Mr Scaramucci has insisted that his tenure lasted 11 days, not ten. Since then, political commentators — and Mr Scaramucci himself — have taken to using his name as a unit of measurement for the same time period.

