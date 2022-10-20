Anthony Scaramucci weighs in on Liz Truss’ record-setting short tenure
The ex-White House communications director tweeted shortly after Liz Truss’ resignation
The shortest-tenured White House communications director in US history has now weighed in on Liz Truss’ announcement that she will resign as soon as Conservative party members choose a new leader.
Ex-Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took to Twitter on Thursday just after Ms Truss made her announcement in front of No 10 Downing Street, writing that the soon-to-be ex-prime minister’s time in office lasted just “4.1 Scaramuccis”.
The hedge fund manager turned short-lived Trump spokesperson’s surname came into use as a unit of temporal measurement in mid-2018 when he was dismissed from his White House post after just ten days.
Mr Scaramucci began his tenure in government service in July 2017 with a marathon press conference in which he effusively praised Mr Trump. Mr Trump fired him ten days later amid fallout from a vulgar interview Mr Scaramucci had given to The New Yorker in which he suggested then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was a practitioner of autofellatio.
Mr Scaramucci has insisted that his tenure lasted 11 days, not ten. Since then, political commentators — and Mr Scaramucci himself — have taken to using his name as a unit of measurement for the same time period.
