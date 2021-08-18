Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California.

They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates.

At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous campaign groups spoke out against vaccine requirements in public spaces and offices. The groups present included ReOpen San Diego, Let Them Breathe and San Diego Rise Up, according to KUSI.

A man who identified himself Matt Baker said, “You are about to open a pit of hell. You do not get a vaccine passport put on us. You know as the population who’s in control, you know as politicians – once you get a power, you never relinquish it. Do you think that the four feet of marble that holds you above in this chamber will help you from the fate of humanity which you are unleashing?”

He went as far as repeatedly exclaiming, “Heil Fauci,” referencing President Joe Biden’s senior medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He then waved a copy of the Nuremberg Code and pushed the idea that the board was violating international law.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dr Fauci has been a focus of conservative ire over his support for masks, social distancing, lockdowns and vaccines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A considerable amount of the activists’ testimony was directed at Nathan Fletcher, the chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Anti-vaccine campaigner Amy Reichert said at the meeting, “I actually work for a big corporation, and my CEO has a message for you, he’s not going to do it. Go pound sand, Nathan Fletcher.”

The comment was met with riotous applause from the crowd assembled in the meeting room.

In response, Mr Fletcher tweeted, “We just wrapped up our board of supervisors meeting for today. You can get your medical advice from this guy…or your doctor. “

Three vaccines are approved for use in the US to provide protection from the coronavirus; a one-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, and two-dose regimes manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. They have all been granted emergency use authorisation, and the FDA is expected to fully approve the vaccines within the next month..

According to data from The New York Times, 51 per cent of US residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated. More than 623,000 people living in the US have died due to complications to the virus. More than 4m people have died worldwide.