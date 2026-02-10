Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado ends bid to unseat Hochul as New York governor
Delgado failed to secure enough backing for an automatic spot on the Democratic primary ballot
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado has suspended his gubernatorial campaign, ending his unusual challenge to fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks a full second term.
Delgado, who had positioned himself as a progressive alternative to Hochul since last summer, conceded there was "no viable path forward" after a series of setbacks.
The setbacks included New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsing Hochul earlier this month, providing significant support from a prominent figure on the left. Furthermore, Delgado failed to secure enough backing for an automatic spot on the Democratic primary ballot, meaning he would have had to circulate petitions.
The liberal Working Families Party also declined to endorse his candidacy.
The lieutenant governor and Hochul had reportedly clashed for months before he announced his candidacy in June, with Delgado arguing New York required more progressive, transformative leadership.
Despite ending his bid, Delgado confirmed he would continue to serve as lieutenant governor and support Democrats. He stated, "And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable, and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers."
In response, Hochul has named Adrienne Adams, the former speaker of the New York City Council, as her preferred lieutenant governor candidate for the upcoming election.
Meanwhile, New York Republicans are expected to nominate Bruce Blakeman, a county official in Long Island and an ally of President Donald Trump, for governor this week.
