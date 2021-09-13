Republican congressman Brian Mast of Florida laid into Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday during a hearing on Afghanistan in an angry rant, accusing him of treason and suggesting the top diplomat manipulated intelligence about what would happen when the US left the country, often speaking over the flustered official.

“I absolutely wonder if you were complicit in this as well. I find it hard to believe that president Biden would do that without you being aware of this,” Mr Mast said. “And these are these we deserve to have better answers, have better hearings on this. I don’t not believe a word that you’re saying on this.”

His tirade continued until fellow legislators had to bang the gavel and ask the Florida representative to stop speaking, as he continued insisting the secretary was spreading “lies.”

“I’m not giving you a moment of time,” Mr Mast added, as Mr Blinken tried to defend himself. “I don’t wish to hear your lies. We’ve heard your lies when you step up in front of the camera.” The secretary, for his part, denied any such allegation.

“Simply put congressman, what you said is dead wrong,” Mr Blinken said. “There was no manipulation of intelligence, period. You were kept regularly apprised of the intelligence assessments.”