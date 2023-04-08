AOC and top Senate Democrat say FDA should ignore abortion drug ruling

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should ignore a federal judge’s ruling to revoke approval of a widely used abortion drug, according to Democratic lawmakers, legal analysts and abortion rights advocates.

Hours after a Texas judge threatened to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristoneon on 7 April, US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that right-wing jurists have undermined their legitimacy through the “deeply partisan and unfounded nature” of such rulings.

“It is up to the Biden administration... to choose whether or not to enforce such a ruling,” she said.

Mifepristone is one of two drugs in a two-drug protocol for medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for more than half of all abortions nationwide. It was first approved by the FDA in 2000 for most abortions up to 10 weeks of pregnancy. A vast majority of US abortions occur before the 13th week.

But a lawsuit filed by an influential right-wing legal group and anti-abortion activists has sought to revoke that approval as part of a years-long campaign to outlaw abortion nationwide.

US district judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who has a history of right-wing activism, determined that the FDA’s initial authorisation of the drug was improper and has suspended its approval, which will take effect in seven days unless a higher court intervenes.

The US Department of Justice is appealing the decision, which has been roundly condemned by the White House, major health organisations and health officials, abortion rights advocates and drug manufacturers.

Democratic senator Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the FDA, said in a statement that there “is no way this decision has a basis in law”.

“It is instead rooted in conservatives’ dangerous and undemocratic takeover of our country’s institutions,” he added. “No matter what happens in seven days, I believe the [FDA] has the authority to ignore this ruling, which is why I’m again calling on President Biden and the FDA to do just that.”

Senator Ron Wyden (Getty Images)

The legal challenge mounted by an influential right-wing legal group, filed specifically in a district court that would likely produce a favourable ruling, tees up an appeal to the US Supreme Court, which now includes a conservative supermajority thanks to appointments from the former president, who has supported the years-long effort to radically reshape the federal judiciary with right-wing, anti-abortion judges.

The FDA, doctors and pharmacies “can and must” continue to dispense mifepristone “like nothing has changed,” senator Wyden said.

“If they don’t, the consequences of banning the most common method of abortion in every single state will be devastating,” he said.

A separate ruling from a federal judge in Washington state on 7 April ruled that the FDA cannot change the status quo when it comes to mifepristone’s approval, setting up competing decisions involving a critical abortion drug used in more than half of all abortions in the US.

Eliminating or further reducing access to mifepristone will put the future of abortion care in the US at risk, as anti-abortion state lawmakers across the US have sought to increase restrictions on abortion or criminalise abortion care altogether in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke a constitutional right to abortion last year.

The conservative-majority court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022 overturned the half-century precedent in Roe v Wade, which affirmed the constitutional right to seek an abortion.

Mr Biden condemned the Texas decision as “the next big step toward the national ban on abortion that Republican elected officials have vowed to make law in America”.

“If this ruling were to stand, then there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks,” he said in a statement.

Vice president Kamala Harris said the decision not only “threatens the rights of women nationwide to make decisions about their health care” but also “undermines the FDA’s ability to approve safe and effective medications” with decisions based on politics, not science.