AOC shames Ted Cruz over treatment of ‘nuestra familia Latina’ after he backed migrant stunt and calls him ‘una vergüenza’
GOP senator from Texas has even called for 500,000 migrants to be sent to Washington DC
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed Ted Cruz over the treatment of “nuestra familia Latina” and branded him “una vergüenza” for backing the GOP migrant stunts.
The US senator from Texas has publicly supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flying two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard.
And Mr Cruz even called for half a million migrants to be moved from Republican states to Washington DC as the GOP attempts to punish Blue states over immigration policy.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, took to Twitter and called Mr Cruz “an embarrassment” in Spanish.
Her tweet was in response to Mr Cruz tweeting, “The rich, liberal ‘people of Martha’s Vineyard’ DEPORTED THE ILLEGAL ALIENS WITHIN 24 HOURS.”
The migrants on Martha’s Vineyard have now been relocated to a military base on Cape Cod, where the state of Massachusetts will provide them with shelter, food, and other essential services.
“They were not deported. They were brought to shelter in the US. With no help from you,” she tweeted in response.
“Why lie to and traffic Venezuelan refugees? For votes? This is nuestra familia Latina. You should be standing up for them. If it’s one thing we can count on you for, it’s being una vergüenza.”
Mr Cruz was earlier forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida o Martha’s Vineyard by Mr DeSantis was likely illegal.
Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants from the border, and driven them across the country.
“For you, a citizen, you could easily be arrested, although to be honest Joe Biden’s Justice Department wouldn’t arrest you,” replied Mr Cruz, who is a lawyer.
