AOC condemns Democrats’ strategy of backing ‘dangerous’ right-wing GOP candidates
‘Democrats who have that type of thinking should have learned that lesson with Trump in 2016’, the Democratic congresswoman said.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York blasted Democratic leaders’ attempts to meddle in Republican primaries to promote extremist candidates whom they think Democrats could beat in a general election, calling it dangerous.
The self-described democratic socialist congresswoman criticised the efforts, saying that Democrats hoped that former president Donald Trump would be the 2016 Republican nominee.
“I don’t think we should be elevating dangerous elements of the right-wing”, she told The Independent. “Democrats who have that type of thinking should have learned that lesson with Trump in 2016 but, I personally am not supportive.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is boosting extremist candidates in many GOP primaries in hopes that those challengers will be more electable. Most recently, they are running ads calling John Gibbs--a Republican running challenging Representative Peter Meijer, one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump--”too conservative” for Michigan and touting that Mr Trump supports him.
