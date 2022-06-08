AOC unleashes on gun manufacturers for taking ‘blood money’ at House hearing

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the profits of America’s firearms manufacturers the “one thing more important to lobbyists and the gun industry than children and houses of faith” in searing comments made during Wednesday’s hearing of the House Oversight Committee.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez asked several questions of witnesses including Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Assocation, before asserting that major manufacturers of guns in America were making “blood money” off of the deaths of school children and other victims of gun violence.

