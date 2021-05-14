AOC suggests GOP leadership expel Marjorie Taylor Greene and calls her ‘deeply unwell’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and suggested GOP leadership should expel her after the Georgia congresswoman accosted the New York Democrat in the halls of Congress this week.

The latest comments from Ms Ocasio-Cortez follows on from footage that emerged earlier from a social media livestream that Ms Greene herself filmed in 2019 before she took up public office that was shared by a CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski.

She is seen standing outside Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s office with a group of associates and demanding to be let into the office, despite clearly being denied access.

“We are here peacefully,” she tells a security guard standing next to a table with a guestbook laid out by the representative from New York. She and her fellow activists are seen adding their own messages, alluding to key policies of former president Donald Trump, such as the wall he proposed building along the US border with Mexico that he insisted Mexico would pay for.

One of them writes “Trump is your president”, which Ms Greene is heard supporting.

“Excuse me, I’m an American citizen, I pay my taxes,” Ms Greene says when she is denied entry into the office after the door is locked. “I’d like to speak to someone in Congress.”

The release of this video caps off a week of clashes between the two members of Congress. Ms Ocasio-Cortez said that the representative for the 9th District in Georgia reminded her of the people who used to patron the bars she worked in.

“I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people I threw out of bars all the time,” she told reporters.

This came after Ms Greene yelled at Ms Ocasio-Cortez in a Capitol hallway and other instances of harassment, which prompted the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to call for the incident to be looked at by the House Ethics Committee.

“It’s so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honour to the House, nor bringing dishonour to the House,” Ms Pelosi said.

To remove Ms Greene from the Republican party would follow her being removed from her duties serving on House Committees for her controversial past statements and behaviour, such as harassing survivor of the Parkland mass shooting David Hogg in the street, her associated with conspiracy theory Qanon, comments about 9/11 among other things.