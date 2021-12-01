AOC says GOP leader Kevin McCarthy working with ‘KKK caucus’ in bid for speakership

Ms Ocasio-Cortez is frequently targeted with death threats from supporters of prominent Republicans

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Wednesday 01 December 2021 19:27
Comments
Rep. Omar Urges House GOP To Address 'Anti-Muslim Hatred'

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused the top Republican in the House of allowing a “Ku Klux Klan caucus” to target nonwhite, female members for their supporters to attack and threaten. 

In a series of tweets posted from her personal account on Tuesday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said Mr McCarthy “is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of [woman of colour] members of Congress”.

“This cannot be ignored,” she said.

The progressive firebrand’s comments were meant to illustrate how most Americans “truly don’t understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats” which have been targeted at her colleague, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Recommended

One of only two Muslim women in Congress — and the only one to wear a hijab, or headscarf, Ms Omar has been the focus of derogatory rumours, right-wing conspiracy theories, and even death threats from the time she was first sworn in.

On Tuesday, Ms Omar revealed that she had been on the receiving end of a vulgar threatening phone message in the wake of Ms Boebert posting a video regarding her aborted attempt at a phone call to apologise for Islamophobic remarks she’d made which had recently gone viral.

The message, which she played for reporters, consisted of a male voice saying: “You f***ing Muslim piece of s***... you f***ing traitor, you will not live any longer”.

Continuing, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said Mr McCarthy’s acceptance of his colleagues’ violent rhetoric “is not just about nasty phone calls and emails”.

“[Republicans] are given freedom to incite without consequence. They don’t have to pay for the security required from their acts. We do,” she wrote, adding that her GOP colleagues actually make money from the threats by fundraising.

“They are targeting those least likely to be institutionally protected first,” she said.

The second-term New York congresswoman has also been the target of violent rhetoric from Republicans. Last month, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar became the first member to be censured in over a decade after he tweeted an animated video depicting him killing Ms Ocasio-Cortez and threatening President Joe Biden.

Recommended

At the time, she told The Independent that Mr McCarthy was “not skittish” but ”encouraging” when it came to such behaviour.

“It’s not just about me,” she told The Independent. “This is that, if any member of Congress’s life is threatened, they have to fundraise for their own safety. I mean it’s ludicrous.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in