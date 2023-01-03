Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Observers praised New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for appearing to have a long, cordial conversation on Tuesday in Congress with Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican who was censured in 2021 for posting a violent anime parody video showing him killing AOC with two swords.

“Paul Gosar was censured by the House for tweeting a video of AOC being killed,” one Twitter user wrote of the exchange. “This speaks to her magnanimity.”

Others wondered what the pair might be discussing.

“Oh to hear this conversation right now,” quipped Heather Caygle, an editor at Punchbowl News.

At the time of the incident, Representative Ocasio-Cortez sharply criticised the Arizona Republican for his violent rhetoric.

“It’s pretty cut and dry: does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable?” she said in a speech on the House fllor. “Would you allow that in your home? And if it’s not accepted there, why is it accepted here?”

Things were far less cordial in the House chamber itself on Tuesday morning, where Republican House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes from his own party for the speaker’s gavel in the first round, a sign of divisions within the GOP caucus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.