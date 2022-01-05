AOC mocks GOP for having ‘obsession’ with her boyfriend’s feet

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back at Republican commentators who made fun of her boyfriend’s feet after the couple were photographed while on vacation in Florida.

The 32-year-old was spotted drinking cocktails with partner Riley Roberts in the Sunshine State last week, which garnered criticism from a number of conservative voices on social media.

Florida has more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions than New York or Washington DC, which led to accusations of hypocrisy given Ms Ocasio-Cotrez’s historical support of New York’s stricter measures. Some of the backlash that she received as a result of the trip was far more trivial in nature, however.

Pictures taken of the couple as they sat outside the bar included the feet of Mr Roberts, who at the time was wearing a pair of Birkenstocks with no socks.

Steve Cortes, a former adviser to Donald Trump, took a jab at her boyfriend for this very reason, stating: “Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals”.

This and several other tweets of a similar nature prompted a video response from Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who commented on her Instagram story: “So we recently went to Florida, where Republicans developed an obsession with Riley’s feet.”

“So give the people what they want!” she added, before panning the camera down to reveal Mr Roberts’ shoes as they walked through a parking lot.

The representative for New York’s 14th District faced additional backlash online for going to a drag bar while in Florida, where she appeared maskless outdoors alongside actor Billy Porter.

Hitting back once again, Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general.”

On Monday, right-wing pundit Candace Owens lashed out at Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s response, calling it “bratty, immature and disgusting”.

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens (Fox News)

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, she added: ‘I saw this and I actually couldn’t believe my eyes...and let me just say in case there’s any confusion. No, Sandy, I do not want to sleep with you.”

Ms Owens accused Ms Ocasio-Cortez of being “about ten margaritas deep in Miami enjoying the free state of Florida” when she wrote the “filth” she shared on Twitter.