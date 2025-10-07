Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has expressed her delight after Fox News presented White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller with a clip of her mocking his height, drawing a fumbled response from the official.

AOC had hosted an Instagram livestream on Sunday in which she urged people opposed to the Donald Trump administration to make fun of the “insecure masculinity” of its hierarchy, calling Miller a “clown” and repeatedly suggesting he was only 4 foot 10 inches tall.

“I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4 feet 10 inches,” the congresswoman said, referring to the immigration hardliner. “And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4 feet 10 inches, that he has taken that anger out on any other population possible.”

open image in gallery Laura Ingraham questions Stephen Miller about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's mockery of him on Fox's The Ingraham Angle ( The Ingraham Angle/Fox News )

Fox host Laura Ingraham replayed the clip on The Ingraham Angle on Monday evening, inadvertently forcing Miller, her guest, to watch it with a mirthless grin.

After Ingraham scoffed at AOC for wearing a hoodie, and suggesting she looked like she was hanging around a sorority house, she invited Miller to respond to the Democrat’s joking at his expense.

“Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work,” Miller stuttered. “Now we know her eyes don’t work. So, the… she’s a mess, right? What a trainwreck. What a trainwreck.”

After navigating Ingraham awkwardly talking over him, Miller continued: “I think the important point is – every time she’s on TV, Republican approval ratings go up, Democratic approval ratings go down. That lady is a walking nightmare.”

Wrapping up, Inghram asked the official how tall he really was and was told 5 foot 10. “So 4-10? I don’t know what she can’t see…” she sputtered.

open image in gallery Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her Sunday Instagram livestream to urge anti-Trump activists to laugh at the perceived insecurities of the administration’s leading figures ( Getty )

Responding in turn to a clip of the bizarre exchange shared on X, AOC wrote: “I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live. I am crying.”

Her jab at Miller’s height clearly struck a nerve at the network as, according to Mediaite, both Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters discussed the clip and offered haughty fact-checks.

On the importance of mockery as a weapon against tyranny, Ocasio-Cortez said in her original video about her political opponents: “Yes, they are dangerous. Yes, we’re here to be strong for one another. We need to expose the lies, we need never let off, like never let off the gas when it comes to protecting one another, exposing the lies, documenting things.

“Yes, the resistance to authoritarianism is very real. The risks of abuse of power are very real, but one of the most powerful cultural things that you can do to a political movement that is predicated on the puffery of insecure men – that’s what this is about.

“People talk about this toxic masculinity, let’s put that to the side for just one second, this is about insecure masculinity, and one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them.”