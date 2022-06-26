AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath, Congress should consider impeachment

‘There must be consequences’ for lying during confirmation process, New York congresswoman says

John Bowden
Sunday 26 June 2022 16:27
<p>Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a news conference</p>

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a news conference

(Getty Images)

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday following statements from senators indicating that they believed two recent additions to the bench had lied about or misconstrued their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, calling for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who Sens Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.

More follows...

