AOC mocks Ted Cruz with dancing video

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her ongoing feud with Ted Cruz by dancing in a video captioned: “Ted Cruz could never.”

The Democrat congresswoman shared the clip to her social media accounts on Sunday after she appeared at a Texas campaign event for progressive candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros.

Ms Ocasio-Cortex was seen in the video dancing to cumbia-style music along with Texas Democrat campaigners and supporters. The footage, which has had millions of views, was captioned “Ted Cruz could never”.

The two members of Congress have been in a long-running feud after Ms Ocasio-Cortez accused him of supporting those who were “trying to get me killed” on 6 January.

“This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new senator from Texas,” the Democrat said of her remarks last year.

On Sunday, she told a crowd there was a chance for Democrats to “flip” the traditionally Republican-leaning state – and a base for Republican senator Mr Cruz – thanks to two candidates.

“Here’s what’s exciting about the state of Texas, and here’s what’s exciting about Greg’s race and Jessica’s race,” said the Democrat while standing by Mr Casar and Ms Cisneros. “We flip Texas, we flip the country.”

Both Texans are running for Congress in November’s midterm elections and have been backed by fellow progressive Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District.

Her apparent attack on Mr Cruz was applauded by fans on Instagram and Twitter, one of whom wrote: “Maybe he tried in Cacun, but not even close”.

Those remarks were an apparent reference to the Texas senator facing accusations of fleeing a winter storm last year which hit his state and left many without power for days.

Another person wrote: ”Just imagining Ted Cruz trying to do this is the most cringeworthy thing ever”.

The video featuring Ms Ocasio-Cortez dancing featured the song Bidi Bidi Bom Bom – a 1994 cambia pop track by American Tejano (or “Tex-Mex”) singer, Selena.