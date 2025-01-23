Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted President Donald Trump’s second term as a “billionaire feeding frenzy” days after Trump’s star-studded inauguration.

The Democratic Congresswoman chatted with Jon Stewart on his podcast The Weekly Show in an episode that aired Thursday about Trump’s second inauguration and the dangers of his second presidency.

Trump’s inauguration was attended by a cadre of the extraordinarily wealthy, including the president’s “First Buddy” and world’s richest person Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Unlike Trump’s first term, prominent figures and companies now aren’t afraid to be in the president’s orbit, Ocasio-Cortez warned.

“What makes this go-around with Trump so much more dangerous than the first time around…is that he’s much more normalized,” she said. “Even the norms are embracing him,” the Democrat noted, pointing to designer brand Oscar de la Renta dressing his family members for his inauguration.

During his first administration, people were “scared” of being associated with him, but now “they’re all all-in now,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

open image in gallery AOC calls Donald Trump’s second administration a ‘billionaire feeding frenzy’ as she and Jon Stewart discuss his inauguration ceremony ( The Weekly Show )

She suggested some are sucking up to him: “This is now a billionaire feeding frenzy. This is a kiss ass race.”

The Democrat continued: “It is: ‘How can I show how much fealty can I show to Trump in order to get my digs?’”

She said she hopes people understand: “You’re being ripped off…Everyone is being ripped off.” Later she added, “He goes up there and he says what he wants to say, but he’s just the quintessential New York conman.”

The fiery New York Democrat didn’t attend Monday’s events.

In a video posted Sunday, she revealed why she didn’t go to his second inauguration. “Let me make myself clear: I don’t celebrate rapists. So, no. I’m not going to the inauguration,” she said. In 2023, a jury found the president liable for sexual abuse of former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll. He was not found guilty of rape despite AOC’s assertion.

open image in gallery Tech moguls Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, at Trump’s inauguration ( AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool )

Stewart and Ocasio-Cortez also discussed one particular hitch in the day’s proceedings, which she admitted to watching from afar.

The comedian said he sympathized with Carrie Underwood, who sang “America the Beautiful” a capella after a technical hiccup with the background music.

Stewart quipped: “I felt so bad for her. She was just standing there and they’re like ‘We’re going to be the administration of competence. We’re going to make everything work again — except the PA.”

Ocasio-Cortez said sarcastically: “Yeah, we are off to a great start today!”