Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AOC posts dancing video in support of under fire Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin

Ms Marin admitted to partying in ‘a boisterous way’ at leader’s official sumer residence in Helsinki

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 31 August 2022 01:07
Comments

Related video: Finnish PM slams video leak

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has expressed her support for Sanna Marin by tweeting a video of herself dancing outside her Capitol Hill office.

The congresswoman from New York posted the video the day after Hillary Clinton tweeted a photo of herself dancing as the Finnish prime minister continues to face criticism over leaked footage of her partying with friends.

“Elected officials who dance? We’re here for it,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez captioned the video.

Ms Marin, one of the world’s youngest elected leaders, has been forced to address videos that seemingly show her dancing and posing for a camera with a group of friends.

After they were made public, Ms Marin admitted to partying in “a boisterous way”, and said that alcohol was consumed at the party but denied any drug use.

Recommended

And she has said she is angry that the video of the party, which was held at the official summer residence of the country’s leader, was released.

“These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public,” the 36-year-old politician said earlier this month.

“I spent a night with my friends. We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang.”

Ms Clinton’s post included a picture of her dancing in Colombia when she was Secretary of State at the sixth Summit of the Americas.

“Keep dancing,” she wrote in her caption, to which the Finnish PM responded, “Thank you @HillaryClinton,” with a heart emoji.

Recommended

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin says she has taken drugs test following party video leak

The two-story wooden villa in northern Helsinki was built in1873 and features a seaside sauna, a pavilion, a jetty, and a tennis court.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in