AOC posts dancing video in support of under fire Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has expressed her support for Sanna Marin by tweeting a video of herself dancing outside her Capitol Hill office.

The congresswoman from New York posted the video the day after Hillary Clinton tweeted a photo of herself dancing as the Finnish prime minister continues to face criticism over leaked footage of her partying with friends.

“Elected officials who dance? We’re here for it,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez captioned the video.

Ms Marin, one of the world’s youngest elected leaders, has been forced to address videos that seemingly show her dancing and posing for a camera with a group of friends.

After they were made public, Ms Marin admitted to partying in “a boisterous way”, and said that alcohol was consumed at the party but denied any drug use.

And she has said she is angry that the video of the party, which was held at the official summer residence of the country’s leader, was released.

“These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public,” the 36-year-old politician said earlier this month.

“I spent a night with my friends. We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang.”

As Ann Richards said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels."



Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State.



Keep dancing, @marinsanna.

Ms Clinton’s post included a picture of her dancing in Colombia when she was Secretary of State at the sixth Summit of the Americas.

“Keep dancing,” she wrote in her caption, to which the Finnish PM responded, “Thank you @HillaryClinton,” with a heart emoji.

The two-story wooden villa in northern Helsinki was built in1873 and features a seaside sauna, a pavilion, a jetty, and a tennis court.