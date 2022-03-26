AP News Digest 4 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — About 300 people were killed by the Russian airstrike last week that blasted open a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said, marking what could be the war’s deadliest known attack on civilians yet. The death toll fueled allegations that Moscow is committing war crimes by killing civilians, whether deliberately or by indiscriminate fire. By Nebi Qena and Andrea Rosa. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW and RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BIDEN — President Joe Biden speaks in Warsaw, Poland, as European security faces its most precarious test since World War II. Biden also plans to visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda and meet with Ukrainian refugees and the aid workers who have been helping them. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 500 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 990 words after 7 a.m. meeting with Duda; speech at 1 p.m.

MADELEINE ALBRIGHT-WOMEN — Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s death this week has sparked American women to reflect on her sweeping influence on their lives. Admirers say Albright’s identities as a child refugee, wife, mother and world-famous diplomat gave women a new script and vision for their lives. By Kathleen Foody. SENT: 730 words, photos.

KOREA-TENSIONS — The United States called Friday for tougher U.N. sanctions after North Korea said it test-fired its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile to date, with Kim Jong Un vowing to expand his country’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

OBIT-TAYLOR-HAWKINS — Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. There were no immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band has said in a statement that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 960 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FASHION-FLEES — Just days ago, Artem Gorelov was trying to survive in one of the most brutal parts of Ukraine, the Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Now he stands in a quiet room in the late afternoon sunlight, hand-making hats for a local fashion brand worn by Madonna and Ukraine’s first lady. Gorelov has joined Ukrainians’ massive migration west to the city of Lviv near Poland, and unusually, the 100-employee company he works for arrived with him. Searching for safety but determined not to leave Ukraine, the brand Ruslan Baginskiy is among the businesses that are uprooting amid war. SENT: 600 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

TAINTED-BEER-VERDICT-$8-MILLION — A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $8 million to a middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar. SENT: 210 words.

MIAMI-BEACH-SPRING-BREAK-CURFEW — Miami Beach officials have spent recent years trying to control the raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence associated with the city’s world-famous South Beach neighborhood during spring break. Now, the city’s mayor, a Democrat, insists the crackdown is about bad behavior, not race. SENT: 930 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

ELECTION 2022-TRUMP-GEORGIA — Enraged that Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t advance lies that the presidential election was stolen, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the May 24 primary. But as Trump holds a Georgia rally Saturday night, Perdue and some of his other choices in key races across the country are struggling. SENT: 1,150 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 7 p.m. speech.

SUPREME COURT-RECUSAL PROTOCOLS — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case. SENT: 990 words, photos. With SUPREME COURT-VIRGINIA THOMAS PROFILE — Virginia Thomas is a longtime conservative political activist. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NATIONAL

GOVERNOR-CANDIDATE-CHILD-PORN — Two-time Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler has been arrested for possession of child pornography, two days after search warrants were executed on his two homes in the state. SENT: 430 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO — A small volcano in a scenic lake near the Philippine capital blew a white plume of steam and ash one mile into the sky in a brief but powerful explosion Saturday, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and evacuate hundreds of residents from high-risk villages. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA-JOURNALIST TRIAL — A Chinese Australian journalist who has been held in China since August 2020 will be tried next week, the Australian government says. SENT: 260 words, photos,

HEALTH & SCIENCE

SCI-VAMPIRE-BATS — Scientists have figured out why vampire bats are the only mammals that can survive on a diet of only blood. They compared vampire bats to 26 other bat species and identified 13 genes that are missing or no longer work in vampire bats. Over the years, those gene tweaks helped them adapt to a blood diet rich in iron and protein but with minimal fats or carbohydrates. The bats live in South and Central America and steal blood from livestock and other animals. SENT: 370 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

OSCAR-GOVERNOR-AWARDS — Elaine May was the last to arrive and the first to leave at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Her fellow honorees, Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover, all arrived hours earlier, each holding court at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, posing for photos and enjoying their moment amid the lead-up to the 94th Academy Awards. SENT: 890 words,

SPORTS

BKC--NCAA-SAINT PETER’S-PURDUE — Saint Peter’s became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, beating Purdue 67-64. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 750 words, photos. With BKC--NCAA-South Preview; BKC—NCAA-West Preview (sent).

FBN--BROWNS WATSON — New Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence and strongly denied committing any sexual misconduct despite allegations made by 22 women against him. At his introductory news conference, Watson showed little emotion while saying he’s done nothing illegal. By Tom Withers. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BKC--NCAA-PROVIDENCE-KANSAS — Remy Martin scored a season-high 23 points and Kansas did its part as the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament, holding Providence to 17 first-half points and hanging on for a 66-61 victory to reach the Elite Eight. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 810 words, photos. With BKC—NCAA-UCLA-North Carolina; BKC—NCAA-Iowa State-Miami (sent).

