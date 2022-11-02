AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

ONLY ON AP

—————————

UNITED STATES-TARGETED SAUDIS — A Saudi prince who attended graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,370 words, photo.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

ISRAEL-ELECTION — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory in national elections, with more than two-thirds of ballots showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 910 words, photos.

BRAZIL-ELECTION — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration signaled a willingness to hand over power, two days after a nail-biting election loss to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and amid speculation the far-right incumbent might fight the result. Bolsonaro reportedly told members of Brazil’s Supreme Court that his election battle against da Silva has come to an end. By Mauricio Savarese and Diane Jeantet. SENT: 990 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired about a dozen missiles, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests in the same border area. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms as Trump tries to capitalize on expected Republican gains. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

ASIA-DEADLY CROWDS — The dynamics in three separate tragedies in Asia within a month were distinct, though experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected. By David Rising. SENT: 840 words, photos. With SOUTH-KOREA-HALLOWEEN-CROWD-SURGE — Investigators raid Seoul police over deadly crowd surge; INDIA-BRIDGE — Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river.

COP27-EGYPT-RISING SEAS — The Nile Delta is one of the world’s most vulnerable areas to climate change. It’s situated in northern Egypt along the Mediterranean Sea, and it’s where Africa’s largest river fans out before meeting the sea. Farmers are struggling to find ways to cope with rising seas and salt levels. As Egypt hosts the U.N.’s global climate summit COP27, locals say they hope the conference and the government can bring help to keep back the rising tides. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 1,430 words, photos. Also see MORE ON COP27 SUMMIT below.

—————————-

ELECTION 2022

—————————-

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA BALLOT BOXES — A federal judge ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — President Joe Biden lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. SENT: 840 words, photos.

———————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GRAIN — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. But the United Nations said vessels would not move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments. SENT: 760 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-UN-BIOLOGICAL LABS — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biologcal” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. SENT: 580 words.

—————————

MORE ON COVID-19

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILIPPINES — Millions of students trooped back to public schools across the Philippines as the government enforced the mandatory resumption of in-person classes after more than two years of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. SENT: 270 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. SENT: 420 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

TEACHER DEATH-TEENS CHARGED — Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade. SENT: 530 words, photo.

OBIT-JULIE-POWELL — Julie Powell, food writer of “Julie & Julia," dies at 49. SENT: 490 words, photos.

GEORGIA-ELECTION-INVESTIGATION — Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham testimony in Georgia. SENT: 730 words, photo.

MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT — Taylor Swift announces 27-date U.S. stadium tour in 2023. SENT: 210 words, photos.

STAN LEE-MANAGER TRIAL — Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel’s Stan Lee. SENT: 310 words, photo.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

PELOSI-HUSBAND-ATTACKED — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a court filing. SENT: 910 words, photos, video.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

SALT FLATS — The glistening white salt of the world famous Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking near the Utah-Nevada line. SENT: 1,230 words, photos, video.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Parents, wives, children and siblings of the 17 people murdered by Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz finally got their chance after almost five years to verbally thrash him face-to-face — and those who accepted the opportunity didn’t waste it. SENT: 850 words, photos, videos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

DENMARK-ELECTIONS — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat. Despite the success, Frederiksen said she would resign as prime minister and try to form a new government with broader support. SENT: 950 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-IRAN-SAUDI ARABIA — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said. SENT: 850 words, photos.

—————————-

MORE ON COP27 SUMMIT

—————————-

COP27-CLIMATE-MIGRATION-KASHMIR-NOMADS — India’s Ladakh region is particularly vulnerable to climate change, as shifting weather patterns have already altered people’s lives through floods, landslides and droughts. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting where it’s expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point for the fourth straight time this year as it tries to curb four-decade high inflation. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: Policy statement at 2 p.m.; news conference at 2:30 p.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed while Chinese benchmarks surged ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 670 words, photos.

HONG KONG-INVESTMENT SUMMIT — Chinese regulators downplayed China’s real estate slump and slowing economic growth while Hong Kong’s top leader pitched Hong Kong as a unique link to the rest of China at a high-profile investment summit. SENT: 730 words, photos.

———————-

WORLD CUP

———————-

MIDEAST-WOMEN AND SPORTS — Women’s soccer has been long been neglected in the Middle East, a region that is mad for the men’s game and is hosting the World Cup for the first time later this month in Qatar. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

WORLD SERIES-ASTROS-PHILLIES — Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. By Sports Writer Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

WTA FINALS-2023 IN CHINA? — WTA Tour Chairman and CEO Steve Simon says he does not know when women’s professional tennis events will return to China. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 a.m.

ELECTION DAY GAMES — The NCAA is allowing teams to play and practice on Election Day after making it a mandatory off day the past two years to allow athletes to participate in civic engagement. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 440 words, photos.

—————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————

OBIT-TAKEOFF — At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos — along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member — before he was killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 620 words, photos, video. With HOUSTON-SHOOTING-MIGOS — Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff’s killing.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

