AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — European countries are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months. The countries pledged Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure in a bid to tighten the screw on Kyiv. Officials estimate that around 50 percent of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes. By John Leicester. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.

WALMART SHOOTING — A witness says that the Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six coworkers in Virginia seemed to target people and shot some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead. Jessica Wilczewski said workers were gathered in a Walmart break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and began shooting with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said she observed him target certain people. She said he looked at people’s faces and picked out who he was going to shoot. By Ben Finley. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, videos.

ELECTIONS 2022-DISSASTER THAT WASN’T — Fears of aggressive poll watchers sowing chaos at polling stations or conservative groups trying to intimidate votes didn’t materialize on Election Day as many election officials and voting rights experts had feared. Voting proceeded smoothly across most of the U.S., with a few exceptions of scattered disruptions. There were no clear indications that new voting laws in some Republican-leaning states disenfranchised voters on a wide scale. Overall, Election Day went better than many expected. But groups focused on threats to American democracy say the biggest challenge is still ahead: the 2024 presidential race. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

BLACK FRIDAY — Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to “buy now, pay later” services like Afterpay that allow users to pay for items in installments, as well as running up their credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to cool the U.S. economy. By AP Retail Writer Anna D’Inocennzio. SENT: 550 words, photos.

WCUP-IRAN-WOMEN — Iran’s political turmoil cast a shadow also over Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium before the match against Wales and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country’s protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom.” By Isabel Debre. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ISRAEL CLEARING NETANYAHU-EXPLAINER — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office, from where he could try to make his yearslong legal troubles disappear through new legislation advanced by his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies. Critics say such a legal crusade is an assault on Israel’s democracy. Netanyahu is on trial for corruption. He is poised to return to power with a comfortable governing majority that could grant him a lifeline from conviction. Defenders of the justice system say the proposed changes would allow legislators to abuse their authority and disrupt the tenuous balance of powers that keeps them in check. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With ISRAEL-POLITICS — Far-right Ben-Gvir to be Israel’s national security minister. (Sent).

————————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATO — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organization stands ready to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia “for as long as it takes.” SENT: 420 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-OIL SANCTIONS-EXPLAINER — The deadline is looming for Western allies to agree on a price cap on Russia oil. The cap proposed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to reduce Russia’s oil earnings that support its military and the invasion of Ukraine. But there are questions about how effective the cap will be. SENT: 850 words, photos.

————————

WORLD CUP

————————

WCUP-VIEWER'S GUIDE — The hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher the first time the United States faced England at the World Cup. The 1-0 upset in 1950 is often likened to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” win over the Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Olympics as being among the biggest moments in American sports history. The disparity between the two national soccer teams isn’t nearly as wide 72 years later as England and the United States get set to play Friday in Group B. Wales plays Iran, Qatar faces Senegal and the Netherlands takes on Ecuador in other games. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

WCUP-SINGING STREET MARSHALLS — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. The unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals. Seated all over Doha on high chairs more commonly used by lifeguards at swimming pools, these migrant workers have become a staple of the Middle East’s first World Cup. SENT: 350 words, photos, video.

———————

TRENDING

———————

MUSK-TWITTER AMNESTY — New Twitter owner Elon Musk says he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” SENT: 500 words, photos.

HONG KONG-MILK TEA — As tens of thousands leave Hong Kong for new lives abroad, many are craving a flavor from childhood that’s become a symbol of the city’s culture: the heavy, sweet milk tea served at diner-like restaurants called cha chaan tengs. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————

BIDEN — President Joe Biden has delivered pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters for Thanksgiving. The president, first lady Jill Biden and their nearly 3-year-old grandson Beau visited with emergency personnel at fire department headquarters on Nantucket island. SENT: 350 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

COLORADO SPRING SHOOTING — The co-owner of Colorado Springs’ Club Q said that anti-LGBTQ hate has evolved from prejudice to incitement. In one of his first interviews since Saturday night’s mass shooting, Nic Grzecka told the Associated Press that politicians calling transgender people “groomers” breeds violence. Grzecka built Club Q into an enclave that sustained the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning Colorado Springs. On Saturday, a shooter killed five and injured 17 in Club Q. By Jesse Bedayn. SENT: 850 words, photos, videos.

LOST-NATIVE AMERICAN-CEMETERY — The bodies of more than 80 Native American children are buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska. But for decades, the location of the student cemetery has been a mystery, lost over time after the school closed in 1931. SENT: 1,210 words, photos, video.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

VIRUS OUBREAK-CHINA — Residents of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps as the city government ordered accelerated construction of quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of a lockdowns for at least some Beijing districts have fueled the demand for supplies. Daily cases of COVID-19 are hitting records across the country, with 32,695 reported Friday. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BRITAIN-SUNAK’S FIRST MONTH — In his first month as Britain’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak has stabilized the economy, reassured allies from Washington to Kyiv and even soothed the European Union after years of sparring between Britain and the bloc. But Sunak’s challenges are just beginning as he faces stagnating economy, a cost-of-living crisis and a Conservative Party that is fractious and increasingly unpopular after 12 years in power. Opinion polls suggest the British public quite likes the 42-year-old former investment banker but voters have less affection for the Conservatives. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CHINA CUBA — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart have pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests.” Xi’s remarks came in a meeting Friday in Beijing with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. SENT:350 words, photo.

MALAYSIA ELECTIONS — Anwar Ibrahim has won a hard-fought battle to become Malaysia’s new Prime Minister. But a polarized nation will immediately test his political mettle as the reformist leader works with former foes to form a new unity government. SENT: 650 words, photos.

HONG KONG-CARDINAL ZEN-FUND — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund meant to help people who were arrested in the widespread protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen is a retired bishop and a vocal democracy advocate of the city. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CHINA CANADA START SENTENCED — A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims’ privacy. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-INDIAN SUSPECT — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago has been arrested in New Delhi’s outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a $677,000 reward. Indian national Rajwinder Singh flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. SENT: 500 words, photo.

JAPAN OLYMPIC SCANDAL — Japanese prosecutors have raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widens. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHINA DEADLY FIRE — Authorities say a fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region has left 10 people dead and nine injured. SENT: 300 words, photos.

VATICAN SCANDAL — The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case has heard from an unusual witness. A secret recording of Pope Francis was played to the court about the Holy See’s payments to free a nun held hostage by al-Qaida-linked militants. SENT: 750 words, photos.

EGYPT — Egyptian authorities have announced the release of 30 political activists from jail. The announcement late on Thursday marks the latest in a series of mass releases from detention amid intensifying international scrutiny over Egypt’s human rights record. SENT: 300 words, photos.

———————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares are mixed as worries about the regional economy deepen and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks were higher in London, Sydney and Shanghai but lower in Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong. SENT: 400 words, photos.

———————

SPORTS

———————

FBN--GIANTS-COWBOYS — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20. By AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 840 words, photos.

FBN—BILLS-LIONS — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit’s Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. By Larry Lage. SENT: 622 words, photos.

FBN--PATRIOTS-VIKINGS — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots. By Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell. SENT: 790 words, photos.

————————————————

