AP News Digest 3 am

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington. Democrats have already won control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give Biden’s party an additional seat. The GOP came into the election needing to gain a net of just five seats for House control. By Will Weissert. SENT: 860 words, photo. With CONGRESS-HOUSE REPUBLICANS — McCarthy makes case for House speaker, but right flank balks.

G20-BIDEN — A draft declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies under discussion echoes the condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine by the U.N., while acknowledging differing views among members. The statement seen by the AP “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine,” in reiterating the stance expressed in the U.N. General Assembly’s March 2 resolution. By Seung Min Kim, Zeke Miller and Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 1,110 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the morning. With G20--EU-UKRAINE — European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REUNITED — Families were torn apart when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, as some fled and others hunkered down. Now many are seeing one another for the first time in months, after Moscow’s latest retreat. It comes amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has retaken a pocket of territory wedged between the regional capitals of Kherson and Mykolaiv and the Black Sea. By Sam Mednick. SENT: 750 words, photos.

COP27-CLIMATE POPULATION — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the U.N. and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974. Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 910 words, photos.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA-SHOOTING-LOCKDOWN — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter on campus. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. By Sarah Rankin and John Seewer. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 9 p.m. event.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA — Democrat Katie Hobbs is elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. SENT: 960 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA-GOVERNOR — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will take office with a decisive mandate from Pennsylvania voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. SENT: 1,080 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA-NON-CITIZENS-TUITION — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. SENT: 800 words, photo.

COP27 SUMMIT

COP27-CHINA-SPONGE CITIES — The construction of sponge cities throughout China take lessons from traditional methods of dealing with monsoon climates and use natural resources to adapt to climate change. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

COP27-UK-NUCLEAR — Energy Sites like the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant have become integral to the U.K. government’s “net zero” by 2050 strategy. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

MORE ON G20

G-20-CAMBODIA — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country’s capital. SENT: 540 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-LIBERATION-ANALYSIS — Amid the death and destruction war leaves in its wake, there are powerful dynamics and narratives: domination, besieged populations, occupation and their counterparts, resistance, freedom and liberation. By Tamer Fakahany. SENT: 820 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK CHINA — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hardline “zero-COVID” policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TRENDING

JAY LENO-FIRE — Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s “OK.” SENT: 190 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PAUL HAGGIS — Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10 million total in rape suit. SENT: 460 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-SCHUMER — The midterm elections were a vindication for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has racked up a series of unexpected legislative victories this year as he has navigated Democrats’ slim 50-50 majority. SENT: 970 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

BRITAIN-BUDGET-THE VULNERABLE — As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government lays out its plans this week on righting the U.K.’s finances, the gloomy reality of a cost-of-living crisis is weighing on the country’s economic future as energy bills soar because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and inflation reaches the highest level in 40 years. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

ISRAEL POLITICS UNDOING PROGRESS — Israel’s liberals fear the likely incoming government — overwhelmingly male, religious and right-wing — will undo the outgoing government’s progressive social policies. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-ELECTION — With a battle cry of “We Can,” reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become Malaysia’s leader in Nov. 19 general elections. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

YEMEN — The U.S. Navy said it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NETHERLANDS-MH17 TRIAL — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts in the long-running trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine. SENT: 940 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee plan to address him for the first time during what promises to be a raw, tearful two-day sentencing hearing. SENT: 610 words, photo.

FOUR-DEAD-UNIVERSITY-OF-IDAHO — Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. SENT: 680 words, photos.

ILLEGAL-BORDER-CROSSINGS — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Biden’s presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ABORTION-KENTUCKY — The future of abortion rights in Kentucky reaches a defining moment when the state’s highest court hears arguments over a sweeping abortion ban put in place by the Republican-led legislature. SENT: 720 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks gained after Wall Street gave back some of last week’s huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China’s consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 480 words, photos. With CHINA-ECONOMY — China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise; JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan’s economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending.

EMERGENCY BRAKING-CRASH PREVENTION — Two new U.S. studies show that automatic emergency braking can cut the number of rear-end automobile crashes in half, and reduce pickup truck crashes by more than 40%. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 470 words, photo.

PRODUCER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

WORLD CUP

WCUP-QATAR-POLITICS — Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar’s efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East, where its politics and its upstart ambitions have brought both international attention and regional ire. SENT: 970 words, photos. With WCUP-QATAR-DIPLOMACY-EXPLAINER — Qatar’s role in diplomacy ahead of 2022 World Cup.

SPORTS

COMMANDERS-EAGLES — The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia to stun the Eagles 32-21 and send them to their first loss in nine games this season. By Sports Writer Dan Gelston. SENT: 960 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS — Music stars including Olivia Rodrigo and John Legend join the Recording Academy to announce the Grammy nominations from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 220 words, photo. UPCOMING: Announcement at noon.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 980 words, photos.

