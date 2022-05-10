AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

PANDEMIC-AFRICA WIDOWS — The COVID-19 pandemic has created more widows than widowers, largely because men have been more likely to die from the virus. Across Africa, many widowed wives of COVID-19 victims face mistreatment and disinheritance. By Krista Larson and Chinedu Asadu. UPCOMING: 2,060 words, photos at 5 a.m. An abridged version of 1,000 words will also be available.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Authorities have found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March, a Ukrainian official says. Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, made the announcement via a message on social media. Izyum is in the Kharkiv region. He said the five-story building had collapsed with the civilians inside. By Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST. For full coverage.

FINLAND-SWEDEN-NATO — The question of whether to join NATO is coming to a head this week in Finland and Sweden, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered the long-held belief that remaining outside the military alliance was the best way to avoid trouble with their giant neighbor. By Karl Ritter. SENT: 990 words, photos. With FINLAND-SWEDEN-NATO-TIMELINE.

AFGHAN REFUGEES — For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. By Ben Fox, Jacquelyn Martin and Julie Watson. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2022 — Nebraska Republicans pick a nominee for governor in a bitter primary race that was upended after a leading candidate endorsed by Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. By Grant Schulte. SENT: 850 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; West Virginia polls close at 7:30 p.m.; Nebraska polls close at 9 p.m. With ELECTION 2022-QUESTIONS — What’s happening in Nebraska and West Virginia. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

CLIMATE GLOBAL TEMPERATURE 1.5 — The world is creeping closer to the warming threshold international agreements are trying to prevent, with nearly a 50-50 chance that Earth will temporarily hit that temperature mark within the next five years, teams of meteorologists across the globe predicted. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 850 words, photo.

ALABAMA-MISSING-JAIL-OFFICIAL — A former Alabama jail official on the run with a murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered. By Kim Chandler and Mike Balsamo. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN — President Joe Biden signs a measure to bolster Ukraine and other U.S. allies in Eastern Europe. SENT: 770 words, photos, video.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Teams in white protective suits are entering the homes of coronavirus-infected people to spray disinfectant as Shanghai tries to root out an omicron outbreak under China’s strict “zero-COVID” strategy. SENT: 470 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

CHRISTIE’S-AUCTION-WARHOL — Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sells for record $195 million. SENT: 240 words, photos.

RAPPER YOUNG THUG ARRESTED — Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges. SENT: 290 words, photo.

MEDIA-WORDLE — Wordle answer changed to avoid fraught word, NY Times says. SENT: 300 words, photo.

JEOPARDY-SUPER CHAMPS — “Jeopardy!” savors run of super champions after host stumbles. SENT: 720 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-OBIT-JETHRO LAZENBY — Singer Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby, 31, has died. SENT: 390 words, photo.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Roads, bridges and Trump will be on West Virginia and Nebraska voters’ minds as they choose congressional candidates in Republican primary elections. SENT: 650 words, photos

ELECTION 2022-CALIFORNIA — Democrats in many parts of the country are facing a potentially grim political year, but in California no one is talking about the liberal stronghold changing direction. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

AP POLL-IMMIGRATION — About 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, graphics.

NATIONAL

LAKE MEAD-HUMAN REMAINS — Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of a drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

SPRING WILDFIRES — Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire were expected to resume in-person classes while residents on the fire’s northern edges remained under evacuation orders. SENT: 490 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

PHILIPPINES-ELECTIONS — The namesake son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared to have been elected Philippine president by a landslide in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 “People Power” pro-democracy revolt that booted his father into global infamy. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-NEW PRESIDENT — South Korea’s new president says he’ll present “an audacious plan” to improve North Korea’s economy if Kim Jong Un denuclearizes. SENT: 960 words, photos.

BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT — Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-ECONOMIC-CRISIS — Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, a few hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government, a day after violent clashes saw the resignation of the prime minister who is blamed, along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS — Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted the role of the ruling Communist Party’s youth wing ahead of a key party congress later this year that comes amid rising economic and social pressures. SENT: 380 words, photo.

CHINA-TAIWAN-ACTIVIST — A Taiwanese human rights activist who served five years in jail in China said that international pressure and the tireless advocacy by his wife worked to ensure his safe return to Taiwan. SENT: 640 words, photos.

COLOMBIA-CARTEL STOPPAGE — The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. SENT: 650 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

BRAZIL-FOREST-FUND — Brazilian environmental and Indigenous organizations, together with some companies, are urging the United States to come through with promised funding for forest protection and deal directly with people who live in the forest, have protected it and, they say, “are directly affected by the escalating deforestation.” SENT: 640 words, photo.

CHINA-SPACE — A Chinese cargo vessel docked with the country’s under-construction space station ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month. SENT: 320 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower as fears increased that U.S. rate increases to fight inflation might stall economic growth. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SPORTS

2030 BID — Backers of Sapporo, Japan’s push to host the 2030 Winter Olympics have gotten together to promote their bid. SENT: 660 words, photos.

