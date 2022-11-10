Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP VoteCast: How voters felt about happy hours, Taylor Swift

In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could find an issue to agree on: letting bars have happy hours

Josh Boak,Hannah Fingerhut
Thursday 10 November 2022 10:18

AP VoteCast: How voters felt about happy hours, Taylor Swift

Show all 3

In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could find an issue to agree on: letting bars have happy hours.

Commonwealth law bans bars and other establishments from having special discounts on beer, wine and liquor. AP VoteCast shows a majority of voters, about 6 in 10, favor the state legalizing happy hour.

AP VoteCast is an extensive survey of more than 94,000 voters revealing U.S. voters’ views on some of the most significant issues affecting the nation. And some of the least significant, too.

Beyond the happy hour question, AP VoteCast explored Alabama college football rivalries, what Mississippi voters really think about former football star Brett Favre and whether Tennessee voters like Taylor Swift. These questions weren't larks but part of a broader effort to understand how politics and culture intermingle. The survey was expansive enough to cover topics ranging from state ballot issues to theological questions about interpreting the Bible.

In Alabama, college football can feel like a religion. One of its senators, Tommy Tuberville, coached at Auburn University, with The Associated Press awarding him coach of the year in 2004. But the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide claims 18 national titles.

Recommended

About half of Alabama voters say they are Roll Tide fans, compared with just under 2 in 10 who root for Auburn. About 1 in 10 say they back both teams. But a quarter of Alabama voters say they’re fans of neither team.

In Iowa, the survey dug into voters' feelings about being the first in the nation to caucus for their party’s next presidential nominee. The caucuses don’t involve direct votes but a series of speeches and open haggling to decide which candidate to support. That process generated controversy in 2020 because Democrats had a delay in reporting results.

Six in 10 Iowa voters say they want their state to continue to hold caucuses rather than switch to holding primaries with direct votes. But voters for Democrats are about evenly split following their party’s caucus meltdown two years ago.

Pop star Taylor Swift has some bad blood with Republican lawmakers in Tennessee. She called one of that state’s senators, Marsha Blackburn, in a 2020 Netflix documentary “Trump in a wig.”

But many Tennessee voters are willing to shake off the tensions, with about 4 in 10 feeling favorable to Swift. About 3 in 10 felt they are never, ever getting back together with the songstress, most of them Republicans. But another 3 in 10 said they didn’t know enough to say how they felt about Swift, whose latest album, “Midnights,” had 10 songs in the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In Mississippi, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre appears to have fumbled his reputation with voters. An investigation this year showed the three-time NFL MVP had misappropriated $8 million intended for welfare programs, even texting the governor to see if the funds could build a football practice facility at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

Only about 2 in 10 Mississippi voters viewed him favorably, with most of them also backing Republicans. Roughly 4 in 10 had an unfavorable opinion of Favre, a group that was roughly split between backing Democratic and Republican candidates.

Still, nearly 4 in 10 said they didn’t know enough to say how they felt about Favre.

While he's better known, Joe Biden was similarly rated by Mississippi voters. By 2-1, they were more negative than positive toward both the Democratic president and the famous quarterback.

Recommended

___

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The survey of 94,296 voters was conducted for nine days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files; self-identified registered voters using NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population; and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 0.5 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in