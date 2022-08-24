AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

BRAZIL-KEY ROAD-DEFORESTATION — A non-profit in Brazil that has been monitoring the construction of an illegal road through the Amazon rainforest says it is now just a few miles shy of connecting two of the worst areas of active deforestation in the Amazon basin. By Fabiano Maissonave. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 8 a.m.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. In New York, Jerry Nadler has defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. By Adriana Gomez Licon, Steve Peoples and Brendan Farrington. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-TAKEAWAYS — Tuesday’s primary elections in the U.S. highlighted familiar themes: Donald Trump’s domination of the Republican Party, the incessant battle between the Democratic Party’s left and center, and the new role of abortion in a post-Roe world. SENT: 970 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Residents of Kyiv have awoken to air raid sirens as Ukraine observes its Independence Day exactly six months since the start of the Russian invasion. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks. By Paul Byrne. SENT: 400 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EXPLAINER — Six months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in an unprovoked act of aggression, starting the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. Putin expected a quick victory but it has turned into a grinding war of attrition. Russian offensive is largely stuck as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines. The outcome of the war will depend on both sides’ ability to mobilize additional resources. While Ukraine has declared a goal to form a 1 million-member army, Russia still relies on a limited contingent of volunteer soldiers. an approach reflecting the Kremlin’s fears that a mobilization could fuel massive discontent in Russia. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

BIDEN-STUDENT LOANS — Millions of Americans wait to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. By Seung Min Kim, Michael Balsamo, Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,240 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after afternoon announcement.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING-POLICE CHIEF — Uvalde’s embattled district police chief could become the first officer to lose his job over the slow and bungled law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will make its decision Wednesday on Pete Arredondo’s future. By Acacia Coronado. SENT: 560 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from evening meeting.

TRENDING

NASA-MOON ROCKET-EXPLAINER — NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. A look at the mission. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. UPCOMING: 1,100 words by noon, photos.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after her primary loss to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. SENT: 830 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-OKLAHOMA-SENATE — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin wins a GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. SENT: 580 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MILITARY AID — The Biden administration is to announce an additional $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials say the package will fund contracts for weapons that may not see the battlefront for a year or two. SENT: 720 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after announcement, timing uncertain.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

TRUMP INTERFERENCE-VIRUS OUTBREAK — A congressional panel says White House officials under former President Trump tried to pressure U.S. health officials into reauthorizing the discredited COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine, even after it had been shown ineffective. UPCOMING: 790 words by 11 a.m., photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China eases its restrictions on visas after it largely suspended issuing them to students and others more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic. SENT: 250 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

BIDEN IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL — The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018. SENT: 1,050 words, photo.

NATIONAL

MICHIGAN-GOVENOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Guilty verdicts against two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor vindicate FBI agents and prosecutors who drew criticism after an earlier trial produced no convictions, experts say, but it may further inflame extremists. UPCOMING: 750 words by noon, photos.

SEVERE WEATHER-APPALACHIA — Flood victims who have taken refuge at a state park since losing their homes during historic flooding in eastern Kentucky remain there more than three weeks later. SENT: 890 words, photos.

RESTORING NATIVE LANDS — Native American tribes across the U.S. are reclaiming and repairing lands altered by Western civilization, in part by rooting out invasive plant species and reintroducing indigenous ones. SENT: 900 words, photos.

WESTERN STORMS-HIKERS DIES — An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah’s Zion National Park. Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the body of 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri was found Monday. SENT: 340 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

SOUTH KOREA-BROTHERS HOME — South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission finds the country’s past military governments responsible for atrocities committed decades ago at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants’ facility. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SYRIA — The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The strikes come after U.S. forces were targeted by a Aug. 15 drone attack. SENT: 210 words, photo.

MALAYSIA-NAJIB-FALLEN STAR — Najib Razak is Malaysia’s first former prime minister to go to prison -- a mighty fall for a politician whose father and uncle were also prime ministers. As both finance minister and prime minister, Najib guided his country through the global financial crisis of 2009, abolished draconian colonial-era security laws and reached out to ethnic minorities. The 1MDB financial scandal that brought him down was not just a personal blow but also shook the stranglehold his political party had over Malaysian politics. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CHINA-DROUGHT-PHOTO GALLERY — AP PHOTOS: Drought changes landscape in southwest China. SENT: 510 words, photos.

ASIA STORM — Tropical Storm Ma-on is headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China after displacing thousands in the Philippines. The Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday warned of flooding in low-lying areas and advised people to stay away from the shoreline. SENT: 200 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are trading mixed as a wait-and-see mood sets in following another — though more modest — day of sell-offs on Wall Street. Worries about inflation are weighing on investors’ minds, including in Asia. SENT: 500 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-MURDOCH SUES — Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. SENT: 360 words, photos.

TWITTER-WHISTLEBLOWER-TAKEAWAYS — Revelations from Twitter’s former head of security raise questions about the security of the platform’s service. By Technology Editor David Hamilton. SENT: 670 words, photos.

CANADA GERMANY ENERGY — The leaders of Germany and Canada say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. SENT: 250 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

PSYCHEDELICS-THERAPY — The compound in psychedelic mushrooms helped heavy drinkers cut back or quit alcohol entirely in an experiment billed as the largest yet of psilocybin for alcohol-use disorder. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. UPCOMING: 850 words by 11 a.m., photo.

WALKING EVOLUTION — Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded was that of our earliest known ancestor, who walked upright. Not everyone was convinced. Now the researchers are back with what they describe as more evidence to support their claim. By Science Writer Maddie Burakoff. UPCOMING: 550 words by 11 a.m., photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

R&B-HALL OF FAME — The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame is coming to the small Mississippi Delta town of Marks. The project is the culmination of a 50-year effort to build a hall of fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and B.B. King. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SPORTS

BBA--TWINS-ASTROS

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings in his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston. SENT: 800 words, photos.

