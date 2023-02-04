AP News Digest 7:40 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-CHINESE BALLOON-EXPLAINER — A massive white orb flying across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom. The Pentagon says it’s a Chinese spy balloon. China says it’s just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course. There are a lot of unanswered questions. By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

CHINA-US BALLOON — China has played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan. By Huizhong Wu. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-DEMOCRATS — Democrats are poised to drastically reorder their presidential primary schedule beginning next year, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a larger overhaul meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. By Will Weissert. Sent: 780 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after vote, expected around noon.

BIDEN-UNITY AGENDA — President Joe Biden in his first State of the Union address laid out a “unity agenda for the nation” — four goals that it would be hard for anyone to argue against: improving mental health, supporting veterans, beating the opioid epidemic and fighting cancer. White House officials cite significant progress on all four items. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

LEBANON-QATAR-INFLUENCE — Wealthy Qatar has been silently expanding its influence in crisis-hit Lebanon in recent years, while oil-rich Gulf Arab nations ostracized the Mediterranean country over the growing influence of its militant Hezbollah group. Qatar invested hundreds of millions of dollars over the past 17 years in Lebanon, including supporting its army during the historic economic meltdown. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

TRENDING

TRAIN DERAILMENT-OHIO — A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line late Friday, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. SENT: 210 words, photos.

COLUMBIA RIVER RESCUE — A man who was saved by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer at the mouth of the Columbia River on Friday was wanted by police for a bizarre fish dumping incident at the home featured in the classic film, “The Goonies.” SENT: 600 words, photos, video.

MUSK-TESLA-TWEET-TRIAL — A jury has decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with tweets in 2018. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial. SENT: 950 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke to hundreds of supporters at a property owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump Friday and did not discourage them from claiming he lost his election due to fraud. SENT: 580 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-FAMED MOUNTAIN LION — A puma known as P-22 cast a spotlight on California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. He died in December, and now wildlife officials and the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Officials on both sides of Russia’s war in Ukraine says dozens of prisoners have returned home following a prisoner swap. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. SENT: 140 words, photos.

REL-SOUTH-SUDAN-POPE — Pope Francis is seeking to console the long-suffering people of South Sudan. After arriving in the world’s newest country on the first-ever papal visit Friday, Francis was spending Saturday ministering first to church personnel and then to South Sudanese who have been forced by fighting, flooding and other crises to leave their homes. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Israeli army has raided a refugee camp near the Palestinian city of Jericho, besieging houses it said were being used as hideouts for Palestinian attackers and shooting at residents who opened fire. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka is marking its 75th independence anniversary as a bankrupt nation, with many citizens angry, anxious and in no mood to celebrate. SENT: 430 words, photos.

INDIA-ILLEGAL GIRL MARRIAGES — Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18. SENT: 310 words, photos.

JAPAN-POLITICS — A senior aide to Japan’s prime minister is being dismissed after making discriminatory remarks about LGBTQ people. SENT: 240 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

GRAMMYWATCH-MUSICCARES PERSON OF THE YEAR — The Temptations, the Isley Brothers and the Four Tops turned back time, singing and dancing as if in their prime at a reunion of Motown stars. SENT: 680 words, photos.

IRELAND-EUROVISION-LYDON — Punk icon John Lydon has failed in his attempt to become Ireland’s entry for the pop music competition the Eurovision Song Contest. SENT: 200 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN--NETS-IRVING TRADE — Unable to get a new contract, Kyrie Irving is looking for a new address. The All-Star guard has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday. SENT: 860 words, photos.

OLY--UKRAINE-OLYMPIC BOYCOTT — Ukraine stepped up efforts Friday to lobby international sports leaders against Russian participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics as indications mount that the games could see the biggest boycott since the Cold War. SENT: 1,232 words, photos.

