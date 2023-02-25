AP News Digest 8 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WINTER WEATHER — A powerful winter storm lashing California is still threatening floods, blizzards and avalanches Saturday while adding frigid temperatures to the misery mix. The National Weather Service says overnight lows could drop below freezing in some areas while downtown San Francisco could see record-breaking cold Saturday morning. The weather service has flash flood warnings in effect for areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties where some 6 million people live. By John Antczak, Amy Taxin and Ed White. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video, audio. Developing.

SUPREME COURT-STUDENT LOANS-JUSTICES — The Supreme Court won’t have far to look for a personal take on the “crushing weight” of student debt that underlies the Biden administration’s college loan forgiveness plan. A legal challenge has reached the court and arguments are set for Tuesday. Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t finish paying off his law school debt until his third year on the court and he’s written about the role student loans played in his financial struggles. UPCOMING: 1,090 words, photos by 9 a.m.

ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR — For years, Republicans have sought to win over voters by depicting Democratic-led cities as lawless centers of violence that need tough-on-crime policies. In Chicago, some of the Democrats running for mayor are deploying the same strategy as they debate how to make the city safer. By Sara Burnett. 1,120 words, photos.

JIMMY CARTER-APPRECIATION — As former President Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, many people are considering his impact. One man who knew him well was Walter Mears, an AP special correspondent whose coverage of the 1976 presidential campaign won a Pulitzer Prize. Before Mears died in 2022, he wrote about Carter’s life as an international envoy of peacemaking and democracy. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EUROPE — The European Union is imposing new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The bloc is targeting more officials and organizations accused of supporting the war, spreading propaganda or supplying drones. SENT: 350 words.

INDIA-GERMANY — Following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany wants to get India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine. SENT: 480 words, photos.

GERMANY-RUSSIA-UKRAINE — A rally in Berlin calling for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine is expected to draw thousands of people from across the political spectrum, including the far left and the far right. SENT: 230 words.

TRENDING

FLORIDA-TV CREW ATTACK — A 9-year-old girl known for excelling in school and gymnastics is among three people killed in what authorities have described as a random series of shootings by a lone gunman outside Orlando. SENT: 580 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

TELEHEALTH RULES — The Biden administration is moving to require patients see a doctor in person before getting drugs to treat attention deficit disorders or addictive painkillers, toughening access amid a deepening opioid crisis. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FLORIDA DEMOCRATS — Florida Democrats are set to choose a new party leader after a disastrous midterm performance in the onetime presidential battleground state. The strongest contenders are former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former state senator Annette Taddeo, both of whom lost their own races last year. SENT: 360 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TRAIN DERAILMENT-OHIO — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, say they are still fearful as activist Erin Brockovich warns they are in for a long battle after a train derailment earlier this month. Brockovich spoke to an overflow crowd Friday at a high school auditorium in the town where the Norfolk Southern train crashed Feb. 3. SENT: 580 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

NORTH KOREA-FOOD CRISIS — Speculation about North Korea’s food insecurity has flared as its top leaders prepare to discuss the “very important and urgent task” of formulating a correct agricultural policy. Unconfirmed reports say an unspecified number of North Koreans have been dying of hunger. But experts say there is no sign of mass deaths or famine. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BURKINA FASO-JIHADI ATTACK — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso. SENT: 550 words.

NEPAL-POLITICS — A member of Nepal’s largest political party has filed his candidacy for next month’s presidential election in a decision backed by the prime minister that now threatens to bring down his fragile coalition government. SENT: 260 words, photos.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

FLU-COVID-HOME TEST — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home, giving consumers an easy way to determine if a runny nose is caused by either disease. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-BIRD FLU — A top World Health Organization official calls the recent global spread of bird flu and human infections worrying. Dr. Sylvie Briand spoke Friday after health authorities in Cambodia said the father of an 11-year-old girl who died this week after contracting bird flu has also tested positive for the virus. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

MEXICO-TESLA PLANT? — Mexico is undergoing a fevered competition among states to win a potential Tesla facility in jostling reminiscent of what happens among U.S. cities and states vying to win investments from tech companies. SENT: 910 words, photos.

EUROPE-MOBILE SHOW-THINGS TO WATCH — The latest folding-screen smartphones, immersive metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars and other eye-catching technology are set to wow visitors at the annual MWC wireless trade fair. The four-day show, also known as Mobile World Congress, kicks off Monday in a vast Barcelona conference center. SENT: 690 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

WARNER-PARAMOUNT-SOUTH PARK LAWSUIT — Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid more than $500 million for exclusive rights in a 2019 contract with the company that produces the show. SENT: 360 words, photos.

BURKINA FASO-FILM FESTIVAL — Africa’s largest film festival kicks off Saturday in the West African nation of Burkina Faso amid soaring jihadi violence that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SLOVAKIA-OBIT-JAKUBISKO — Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84. SENT: 360 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN-KINGS-CLIPPERS — Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De’Aaron Fox had 42 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. SENT: 830 words, photos.

