AP News Digest 3:30 am

—————————

ONLY ON AP

—————————

BLACK LIVES MATTER-MONEY — A new, 63-page IRS tax filing shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. ended its last fiscal year with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation spent more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses. And it has invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1,900 words, photos. An abridged version of 890 words is also available.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Efforts were underway to rescue the last of the defenders inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol after Ukrainian officials said the fighters had “completed their mission” and there was no way to free the plant by military means. The Ukrainian military avoided using the term “surrender” to describe the effort to pull out of the steel plant to save as many lives as possible. Officials planned to keep trying to save an unknown number of fighters who stayed behind. It was unclear if soldiers evacuated to Russian-controlled areas would be considered prisoners of war. By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan. SENT: 970 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-DESTROYING SCHOOLS — The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently verified that Russia has destroyed or damaged at least 56 Ukrainian schools in a manner that indicates a possible war crime. The destruction of schools is about more than toppling buildings — it’s injuring entire generations and dashing a country’s hope for the future. By Jason Dearen, Juliet Linderman and Oleksandr Stashevskyi. SENT: 1,840 words, photos. For full coverage.

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-GUN LAWS — A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York’s “red flag” law. By Lindsay Whitehurst, Michael Tarm and James Anderson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months. Also see MORE ON BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING below.

ELECTION 2022 — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans in Tuesday’s primary races. GOP voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding whether to rally around the former president’s hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. By Will Weissert, Marc Levy and Gary Robertson. SENT: 970 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; poll closing times: Kentucky 6 p.m., North Carolina 7:30 p.m., Pennsylvania, Idaho and Oregon 8 p.m.

CALIFORNIA-CHURCH SHOOTING — A gunman motivated by hatred against Taiwan chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners, killing a man who tackled him, authorities said. The suspect is David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas — a U.S. citizen whom authorities say grew up in Taiwan. By Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video. With TAIWAN-CALIFORNIA-CHURCH SHOOTING — Taiwan’s president condemns California church shooting.

SYRIA-TADAMON MASSACRE — A newly released video taken in 2013 shows dozens of blindfolded young men who were thrown into a large pit and shot dead by Syrian agents, who then set the bodies on fire. The video stirs new fears over the fate of tens of thousands who went missing during Syria’s long-running conflict and serves as a grim reminder of the war’s unpunished massacres, just as similar atrocities take place in Ukraine. By Lujain Jo. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

—————————

MORE ON BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING

—————————

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-VICTIMS — They were caregivers and protectors and do-gooders, running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift, whose paths crossed with a killer fueled by racism and hatred and inane theories. SENT: 880 words, photos, videos.

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-BIDEN — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden travel to Buffalo to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. SENT: 1,310 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 900 words after 9:45 a.m. arrival in Buffalo.

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-AMERICAN VIOLENCE — In far-flung cities, deadly violence ripped apart the most typical of American spring weekends, driven by suspected racist hate or other sources of rage or madness. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BUFFALO-SUPERMARKET-SHOOTING-NEW-ZEALAND — If the Buffalo supermarket shooter had learned anything from the massacre in New Zealand that apparently inspired him, it should have been that the violence didn’t achieve any of the gunman’s aims, a survivor said. SENT: 700 words, photos.

—————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CIVILIAN TO SOLDIER — The countryside was in full bloom when Iuliia Loseva buried her husband, a volunteer in Ukraine’s army who was killed by a land mine, in the village cemetery near her home. SENT: 570 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CONGRESS — Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion bill to help Ukraine battle the Russian invasion. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EUROPE-MIGRANTS — The quick acceptance of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s aggression puts a spotlight on Europe’s “double standard” for migrants, standing against its nonwelcome for people fleeing violence in Africa, the Mideast and elsewhere, the head of the world’s largest humanitarian network said. SENT: 570 words, photos.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA-KIM’S DILEMMA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin during his decade in power and shunned international help for his people. But a massive outbreak of suspected COVID-19 has left Kim at a critical crossroads. SENT: 870 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA — North Korea reports another fever surge amid COVID-19 crisis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL AID — A handful of U.S. hospitals are facing a financial crisis that officials say was caused by the federal government’s rules for pandemic relief money. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Authorities in Beijing restricted more residents to their homes in a now 3-week-long effort to control a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital. SENT: 20 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE — U.S. allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage. SENT: 840 words, photos.

DEPP-HEARD-TRIAL — Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Depp. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ARIZONA SENATOR-BUFFALO SHOOTING — Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments. SENT: 820 words, photo.

BORDER TUNNEL — Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana, San Diego. SENT: 570 words, photos.

—————————

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

—————————

ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR — As Pennsylvania Republicans prepare to choose a nominee for governor, some party officials are twisted in knots over the possibility of a primary victory by a candidate many see as too far too the right to win statewide this fall. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NORTH CAROLINA-HOUSE-CAWTHORN — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces seven challengers in North Carolina’s Republican primary, an early test of whether voters will grant the pro-Trump firebrand another term despite his personal and political stumbles. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — The outcomes of House primary contests in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania will offer insight about the direction in which each party is headed after two years of unified Democratic control of Washington. SENT: 890 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-OREGON GOVERNOR — The Democratic primary for Oregon governor in the midterm elections will serve as a test between the party’s moderate and progressive wings at a time when voters remain frustrated over the handling of the pandemic, the homelessness crisis, a lack of affordable housing and increasing gun violence. SENT: 510 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-IDAHO GOVERNOR — Republican Gov. Brad Little is fighting back a primary challenge from his lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, a Trump-backed candidate who twice attempted a power grab last year when Little was out of state on business. SENT: 560 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-IDAHO ATTORNEY GENERAL — Five-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE — Opening statements are set to be delivered in the trial of a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Trump and Russia in 2016. SENT: 460 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words after trial begins at 9 a.m.

UNITED STATES-CUBA — The Biden administration announces it will expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island. SENT: 680 words, photo.

WHITE HOUSE-PRESS SECRETARY — Karine Jean-Pierre says she hopes kids will “dream big and dream bigger” because she’s now the White House press secretary. SENT: 890 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

DEATH PENALTY-GEORGIA — A judge temporarily delayed the execution of a Georgia man who was scheduled to die for killing an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. SENT: 870 words, photo.

——————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

AVIAN FLU-CONSPIRACY THEORIES — An outbreak of avian flu doesn’t pose a significant threat to humans, but it is prompting a new wave of some of the same conspiracy theories that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 1,200 words, photo, video.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

CHINA-TWITTER-TESLA — Elon Musk’s ties to China through his role as electric car brand Tesla’s biggest shareholder could add complexity to his bid to buy Twitter. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares advanced in Asia after another wobbly day extended a losing streak on Wall Street. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 570 words, photos.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for April. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

—————

SPORTS

—————

ESPN-MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have met their ESPN co-workers for the first time as they prepare to take over in the “Monday Night Football” booth. By Sports Writer Joe Reedy. SENT: 680 words, photo.

—————————

