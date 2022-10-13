AP News Digest 3:40 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————

ONLY ON AP

———————

AP POLL-MISINFORMATION — Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes, a new poll says. The survey from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion. By David Klepper. SENT: 940 words, photos.

———————

TOP STORIES

———————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week. By Sabra Ayres. SENT: 410 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

SOCIAL SECURITY — Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase is expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 570 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after 8:30 a.m. announcement.

CONSUMER PRICES — Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in an upcoming government report on price increases in September. Lower gas prices will probably reduce overall consumer inflation for a third straight month. But measures of “core” inflation, which are closely watched because they exclude volatile food and energy costs, are expected to return to a four-decade peak. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 710 words, photos. UPCOMING: Report at 8:30 a.m.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” new details at its latest public hearing about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel is expected to include new evidence from the Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 970 words, photo, video. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 1 p.m. hearing.

NORTH KOREA-RUSSIA-NORMALIZING NUKES — For decades North Korea has threatened to turn its enemies into a “sea of fire,” even as it doggedly worked on building a weapons program that could back its belligerence. Now, as North Korea ramps up another torrid run of increasingly powerful weapons tests, it has some rhetorical backing from Russia, a nuclear armed member of the U.N. Security Council, and former respected player in the international community. By Foster Klug. UPCOMING: 1,060 words, photos by 5 a.m. With KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests.

IRAN-REPRESSION-EXPLAINER — They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what’s known as the Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

———————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-WEAPONS-EXPLAINER — Ukrainian leaders are begging the U.S. and Western allies for air defense systems and longer-range weapons. But there are still a number of high-profile, advanced weapons that Ukraine wants and the U.S. won’t provide, due to political sensitivities, classified technology or limited stockpiles. SENT: 730 words, photos.

———————

ELECTION 2022

———————

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-HOUSE — Republican challenger Chris West is trying to unseat longtime Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop in southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. Experts say it’s the only Deep South House race where the two major parties are remotely competitive. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

—————-

COVID-19

—————-

TAIWAN-QUARANTINE LIFTED — Taiwan lifted all its COVID-19 entry restrictions, allowing tourists unfettered access to the self-ruled island after over 2 1/2 years of border controls. SENT: 390 words, photos.

———————

TRENDING

———————

TRUMP-COLUMNIST LAWSUIT — Donald Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered. SENT: 790 words, photos.

THE VOICE-BLAKE SHELTON — Blake Shelton, last of original “The Voice” judges, to leave. SENT: 340 words, photo.

RAIDERS-ADAMS — AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove. SENT: 380 words, photo.

MEDIA-NBC-FETTERMAN — NBC reporter’s comment about Fetterman draws criticism. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BABY REMOVED FROM WOMB — Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman. SENT: 150 words, photo.

MISSING TODDLER-GEORGIA — Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect. SENT: 250 words.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL-RACISM — Two Los Angeles City Council members held out against overwhelming calls for them to resign after a recording surfaced of them making crude and racist remarks in a secret meeting over redistricting tactics. SENT: 730 words, photos. With LOS ANGELES-CITY-COUNCIL-RACISM-OAXACANS — Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA’s Indigenous people.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NYC-RECOVERY — It’s becoming clearer that New York City’s recovery from the pandemic will be drawn out and that some aspects of the city’s economic ecosystem could be changed for good. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————

SAUDI ARABIA-US — Saudi Arabia said that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections next month. SENT: 740 words, photo.

PHILIPPINES-US-COMBAT DRILLS — Truck-mounted launchers blasted off rockets and U.S. stealth fighter jets streaked across the northern Philippine sky in a combat drill that marked the latest display of American firepower in a region where Washington has tried to deter what it warns as China’s growing aggression. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ITALY-POLITICS-EXPLAINER — Forming a new government in Italy involves time and decades-old rituals. SENT: 740 words, photos.

——————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————-

FREE VASECTOMIES-MISSOURI — Free vasectomies will be available next month at three Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri amid a surge in demand for the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

———————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets fell ahead of an update on U.S. inflation that investors worry will reinforce the Federal Reserve’s plans for more aggressive interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CHINA PARTY CONGRESS-ECONOMY — A meeting of the ruling Communist Party that opens Oct. 16 gives President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, a chance to stack the ranks with allies who share his vision of intensifying already tight party control over entrepreneurs and technology development. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

JAPAN-SONY-HONDA — A new electric car company that brings together two big names in Japanese business, Honda and Sony, officially kicked off. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 350 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release, photo.

—————-

SPORTS

——————

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC VISA — A Melbourne-based immigration lawyer says Novak Djokovic will likely be successful if he applies for a visa to enter Australia for the season-opening tennis major next year despite his high-profile deportation in January. By Sports Writer Dennis Passa. SENT: 830 words, photos.

———————

HOW TO REACH US

———————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.