AP News Digest 3:20 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting, regular shelling and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter. Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months. Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns. Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive as authorities hurriedly try to restore some services. By Justin Spike. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST.

ELECTION 2022-DEMOCRATS — Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority, and anxiety over Donald Trump’s presidency was a major reason. But those Democrats elected four years ago are campaigning in a much different political environment this year, with Trump out of office and voters concerned about the economy and crime. By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

MEXICO-MIGRANTS — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to around 10,000 migrants camped far from the U.S. border. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the American policy says border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in the temporary tent shelters wondering what they'll do next. By Maria Verza. SENT: 590 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN KILLINGS — The Taliban captured, bound and shot 27 men to death in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month as part of their offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a new report, refuting the group’s earlier claims they were killed in battle. By Riazat Butt. SENT: 500 words, photo.

STRONG DOLLAR-GLOBAL IMPACT — As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison. This is contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services and compounding financial distress, especially in poor countries. By Paul Wiseman, Kelvin Chan, Samy Magdy and Ayse Wieting. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

STUDENT DEBT — President Joe Biden officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. By Collin Binkley and Seung Min Kim. SENT: 790 words, photos, video. With STUDENT DEBT-HOW TO APPLY.

———————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————-

RUSSIA-WARPLANE CRASH — A Russian warplane crashed into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least 13 people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. SENT: 340 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

KANYE WEST-PARLER — Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler. SENT: 840 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-BANNON — Steve Bannon should get six-month sentence, Justice Department says. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-WEINSTEIN — Weinstein defense can use California governor’s wife’s email at trial. SENT: 790 words, photo.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: “Not true.” SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

SOUTH-KOREA-BTS-MILITARY-DUTY — BTS members will serve in South Korea military, regroup in 2025. SENT: 660 words, photos, video.

EZRA MILLER — “Flash” actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft. SENT: 310 words, photo.

——————————-

WASHINGTON

——————————-

TRUMP-SECRET SERVICE BILLS — Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released by a congressional committee. SENT: 460 words, photo.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

SHIPWRECK-LOUISIANA — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet — threatening to reach record lows in some areas. SENT: 430 words, photos.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

AUSTRALIA-ISRAEL — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said, prompting consternation from Israel. SENT: 500 words, photo.

BURKINA FASO-COUP-RUSSIA — Questions are swirling in Burkina Faso about what role Russia may have played in the West African nation’s second coup this year. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

IRAN-PROTESTS — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. SENT: 510 words. UPCOMING: photo.

—————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

OBIT-APOLLO ASTRONAUT — James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 660 words, photos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

EUROPE AUTOMAKERS-PARIS SHOW — Europe is leading the charge into electric vehicles as battery powered cars break out of their niche market of first adopters and enter the mainstream with increasing market share that's forecast to grow strongly as the EU pushes to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. By Business Writer David McHugh. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 6 a.m. With TAIWAN-FOXCONN-ELECTRIC-CARS — Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 720 words, photos.

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTION — The nascent group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test, when votes from yet another election are set to be tallied. By Business Writer Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 280 words, photos.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

NBA-THINGS TO KNOW — With the NBA season set to begin, there are many storylines to track. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 1,400 words, photos by 6 a.m.

BEHIND THE CALL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles insists Tom Brady’s excused absence had nothing to do with his team’s latest loss, and Bowles also maintains he’s not giving Brady preferential treatment. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 880 words, photos by 6 a.m.

1972 DOLPHINS-CHASING PERFECTION — As hard as it was for the Miami Dolphins to go undefeated in 1972, advances in the game have made completing a perfect season nearly impossible today. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 980 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Danny Masterson, the former star of the long-running Fox sitcom “That '70s Show,” will face charges that he raped three women some 20 years ago in a trial that takes place against the backdrop of the Church of Scientology. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 980 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

