AP News Digest 3 a.m.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION – Donald Trump rebuffed his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the Jan. 6 rally crowd and made desperate attempts to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol, according to dramatic new testimony Tuesday before the House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection. Cassidy Hutchinson, a little-known former White House aide, described an angry, defiant president that day. By Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri, Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,250 words, photos. With: CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION TAKEAWAYS – SENT: 1,660 words, photos; CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-WITNESS – SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022 – Colorado Republicans on Tuesday rejected two of the state’s most prominent election deniers, a setback for the movement to install those who echo former President Donald Trump’s lies about mass voter fraud in positions overseeing voting. Tuesday elections in several states mark the final round of multistate primary nights until August. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. With: ELECTION 2022-HOUSE – SENT: 1,430 words, photos; ELECTION 2022-TAKEAWAYS – SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

NATO-SUMMIT — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance faces its biggest challenge since World War II amid the war in Ukraine, as he arrived at the alliance’s summit in Madrid. He said NATO is going to agree on deterrence to be able to deploy more combat formations and get more pre-positioned equipment by next year in Eastern Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to make a speech via videoconference at the summit later Wednesday.By Jill Lawless and Joseph Wilson. SENT/DEVELOPING. 200 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SCENE — The shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was nothing extraordinary, but in the middle of war it offered an escape for some residents. In a few moments on Monday, it suddenly became a hellish inferno after it was hit by a Russian airstrike. Authorities say at least 18 people are dead, more than 20 are missing and scores are wounded. By Francesca Ebel. SENT: 605 words, photos, video.

MIGRANT-DEATHS — Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America are seeking word of their loved ones as authorities begin identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat. By Paul J. Weber, Juan Lozano and Elliot Spagat. SENT: 1,323 words, photos. With: MIGRANT DEATHS-BIDEN — SENT 1,000 words, photos.

ABORTION — A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Texas is already enforcing a six-week ban, but a judge Tuesday temporarily blocked an even stricter decades-old law from taking effect. The moves embody a flurry of activity that was set off at courthouses across the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week and ruled that terminating a pregnancy is not a constitutional right. Roughly half the states are expected to prohibit or severely limit the procedure now that the high court has left it up to them. By Amy Forliti and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 900 words, photos. With: ABORTION-CROSSING-STATE-LINES — Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion. SENT: 1160 words, photos. SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-STATE SUMMARIES — Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

R. KELLY — R. Kelly’s musical accomplishments have been accompanied by a long history of allegations that he sexually abused women and children. Now the R&B singer could be put away behind bars for a quarter-century or more when he is sentenced Wednesday in a federal courtroom in New York City. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL TRIAL — Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. SENT: 1,205 words, photos.

JOHN HINCKLEY — The man who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981 has apologized for his actions in a televised interview. SENT: 630 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SECURITY COUNCIL — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of becoming “a terrorist” state carrying out “daily terrorist acts” and is urged Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations. In a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable. SENT: 820 words, photo.

ELECTION-2022-ILLINOIS-GOVERNOR — Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall. Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination. Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term. SENT: 650 words, photos

ELECTION-2022-NEW-YORK-GOVERNOR — Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic nomination for New York governor, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. SENT: 940 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-COLORADO-SECRETARY-OF-STATE — Colorado Republicans have rejected an indicted county clerk as their nominee for secretary of state, choosing a former local official who ran on a platform of taking politics out of running elections. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-UTAH SENATE — Sen. Mike Lee has won Utah’s Republican primary by brushing off attacks from two challengers who didn’t vote for former President Donald Trump in 2020. The second-term Republican and Trump loyalist defeated former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom in Tuesday’s primary. SENT: 835 words, photos

ELECTION-2022-NEBRASKA — Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood has won a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents. SENT: 670 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-OKLAHOMA-GOVERNOR — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has won the GOP primary in his race for a second term as governor in deep-red Oklahoma. Stitt’s victory on Tuesday sets up a showdown with State Superintendent of Public Education Joy Hofmeister, a lifelong Republican who switched parties to run against Stitt as a Democrat. SENT: 535 words, photos

ELECTION-2022-OKLAHOMA-SENATE — U.S. Sen. James Lankford has won the GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate. And in the state’s other U.S. Senate race, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon advanced to a Republican runoff. SENT: 450 words, photos

ELECTION-2022-SOUTH-CAROLINA-SENATE — State Rep. Krystle Matthews has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Matthews was the second-place finisher in a June 14 primary and defeated author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce in Tuesday’s runoff. SENT: 550 words, photos

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-TRUMP — A former Trump White House aide has painted a portrait of a volatile commander-in-chief who lashed out at advisers as his grasp on power extinguished. Though accounts of former President Trump’s temper are legion, Cassidy Hutchinson offered previously unknown details about the extent of Trump’s rage in his final weeks of office, his awareness that supporters had weapons with them and his ambivalence as rioters later laid siege to the Capitol. SENT: 980 words, photos. With: CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-THROWN LUNCH – SENT: 460 words, photos.

BIDEN-ABORTION — President Joe Biden’s top health official says that “every option is on the table” when it comes to helping women access abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. But there’s only so much the administration can do despite its strong criticism of the Supreme Court’s decision Friday. SENT: 950 words, photos.

MONKEYPOX — Reacting to a surprising and growing monkeypox outbreak, U.S. health officials expanded the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also said they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

HONG-KONG-HANDOVER-25-YEARS — Twenty-five years after Britain handed Hong Kong over to mainland China, the city is in limbo. Beijing has been expanding its influence and control over this vibrant, bustling global business hub, curbing freedoms it promised to respect for at least 50 years after taking sovereignty over the former British colony. SENT: 1075 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE’S LEGACY — The thousands of killings under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs have left families in agony and a savage side to his legacy. Duterte ends his turbulent six-year presidency Thursday after building a reputation for expletives-laced outbursts and a disdain for human rights and the West. SENT: 1250 words, photos.

MARIA-RESSA-RAPPLER-SHUTDOWN-ORDER — Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa says in a speech in Hawaii Tuesday that the Philippine government is affirming a previous order to shut down her news site. Rappler has gained notoriety for its reporting of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. SENT: 355 words.

INDIA KILLING— Mobile internet services and large gatherings have been restricted in India’s western Udaipur city, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of killing a Hindu tailor in a suspected religious attack. The Hindu man was stabbed multiple times inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men who also filmed the attack. SENT: 390 words.

AUSTRALIA SUBMARINES — Australia’s new defense minister is talking down the prospect of Australia acquiring U.S. nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the decade. Defense Minister Richard Marles said that timetable was “optimistic in the extreme.” He said Wednesday his priority was closing a naval capability gap when Australia begins retiring its aging diesel-electric submarines from 2038. SENT: 440 words, photo

CHINA-SELF-DRIVING CARS — Baidu Inc. is China’s highest-profile competitor in a multibillion-dollar race with Alphabet Inc.‘s Waymo and General Motors Co.’s Cruise to create self-driving cars. Baidu is test-driving more than 500 self-driving vehicles on the streets of Beijing and other Chinese cities. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BAHAMAS RESORT DEATH — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May. Authorities did not provide further details on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation. SENT: 320 words.

ABORTION-ONLINE-SURVEILLANCE-EXPLAINER — With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that vacuum up personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use data troves from Facebook, Google and other social platforms against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies. SENT: 1190 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES — A wildfire in Northern California has forced evacuations as it threatens about 500 homes and other buildings. Authorities say the blaze erupted Tuesday afternoon near the Yuba River in Nevada County and has spread to more than 500 acres. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ELDERLY DEATHS-NEW INDICTMENTS — New capital murder indictments have been returned against a convicted murderer from the Dallas area whom authorities now allege is responsible for 22 deaths. A Collin County grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir on Tuesday on single capital murder counts in each of the 2017 deaths of four women. SENT: 190 words, photo

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UPDATING VACCINES — Government advisers are recommending that some U.S. adults get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall — one that better matches more recent virus variants. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, it will have to decide on the exact recipe change. SENT: 530 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares have retreated in Asia after another broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession. SENT: 680 words, photos.

CLIMATE EU GREEN DEAL — European Union countries have reached a deal to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035 following hard-fought talks that dragged into the early hours of Wednesday. SENT: 350 words, photos.

MUSIC-BONNAROO-CLIMATE — Two decades old, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival strives to create a greener, more energy efficient and less wasteful music experience. But last year, record rainfall in Tennessee created flooding that forced organizers to cancel. Climate experts say Bonnaroo and similar outdoor live events are more vulnerable than ever to unpredictable and extreme weather. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video.

OSCARS-NEW MEMBERS — Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars said Tuesday that the class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners. SENT: 360 words, photo.

TEN-WIMBLEDON — Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year. She was beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in three sets at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat. SENT: 1,104 words, photos. Developing. With: WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST (sent); WIMBLEDON-BERRETTINI-COVID (sent); WIMBLEDON-RESULTS (sent).

