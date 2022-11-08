AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — Months of tumultuous campaigning culminate in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships. Tuesday’s vote potentially will help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held — all while testing the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. By Will Weissert. UPCOMING: 990 words, photos by 5 a.m. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day. With ELECTION 2022-LIVE UPDATES — Real-time, on-the-ground updates.

ELECTION 2022-CONGRESS — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of Biden’s agenda at stake this Election Day. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick. UPCOMING: 1,020 words by 5:30 a.m.

ELECTION 2022-VOTING — The final day of voting in this year’s midterms arrives with an intense focus on voting itself after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories ignited by Trump after his loss in the last presidential election. By Christina A. Cassidy and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 930 words, photos. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

COP27-SPAIN-CLIMATE-DRYING WETLANDS — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. Today it’s a fetid brown splotch. Farming and tourism had already drained the aquifer feeding Doñana. Then climate change hit Spain with record-high temperatures and a prolonged drought. The disappearance of Doñana’s Santa Olalla lagoon’s in August makes a biologist fear that the ecosystem she has studied for four decades may have vanished for good. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, videos. Also see MORE ON COP27 SUMMIT below.

NORTH KOREA-RUSSIA — North Korea has denied American claims that it’s shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine and accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range missiles that are likely nuclear-capable and an intercontinental ballistic missile that could target the U.S. mainland. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 870 words, photos.

LOTTERY JACKPOT — The Powerball drawing remains delayed and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridge. SENT: 450 words, photo.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA-MAYOR — Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is poised to coast to a third term after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of the ongoing quest for statehood. SENT: 450 words, photo. With ELECTION 2022-DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA-TIPS — Controversial D.C. tipping proposal goes before voters — again.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Trump said he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. SENT: 500 words, photos, video.

ELECTION-2022-ARIZONA-HAND-COUNT — A judge blocked a rural Arizona county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

MORE ON COP27 SUMMIT

COP27-LEADERS — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet. SEN: 210 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated. With COP27-THE-LATEST.

MORE ON COVID-19

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. SENT: 410 words, photos.

TRENDING

PEOPLE-SEXIEST MAN ALIVE — Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. SENT: 440 words, photos.

OSCARS-JIMMY-KIMMEL — Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: “Great honor or a trap." SENT: 510 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-US-ELECTIONS — Putin-linked businessman admits to U.S. election meddling. SENT: 850 words, photos.

WORLD-SERIES-ASTROS-PARADE — Fans celebrate Houston Astros’ World Series win with parade. SENT: 290 words, photos, video.

PEOPLE-RIHANNA — Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: “It was now or never." SENT: 500 words, photos, videos.

WASHINGTON

PELOSI-HUSBAND ATTACKED — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.” By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 810 words, photos.

NATIONAL

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — The New York trial of Harvey Weinstein and its California sequel had a rare crossover as the only accuser of the former movie magnate to testify at both took the stand in Los Angeles and said she was sexually assaulted by him in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom in 2013 while repeatedly telling him “no.” By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 880 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-CORRUPTION — For two years, Venezuela’s socialist government has been fighting to extricate from the U.S. justice system an insider businessman it claims was on an ultra-secret mission to Iran when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant during a routine fuel stop in Africa. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-GAY RIGHTS — A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone’s right to free speech. SENT: 690 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

MIGRATION-ITALY-EXPLAINER — Italy’s new government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a stand-off with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean Sea smuggling routes. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video by 4 a.m.

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE SHOOTER-APPEAL — The man who slaughtered 51 Muslim worshippers during the deadliest mass-shooting in New Zealand’s history is appealing his conviction and sentence. SENT: 370 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were mixed ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 690 words, photos.

JAPAN-GHOSN — An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SPORTS

RAVENS-SAINTS — Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13. By Sports Writer Brett Martel. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-CFDA-AWARDS — Kim Kardashian was honored at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes. SENT: 610 words, photos.

