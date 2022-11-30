AP News Digest 3:25 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to strongly crack down on “hostile forces” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission comes amid a massive show of force by security services to deter a recurrence of the protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities. SENT: 980 words, photos. With HONG KONG-CHINA-PROTESTS — Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs. By Lindsay Whitehurst, Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

CONGRESS-RAIL STRIKE — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming rail workers strike. Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 810 words, photo. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day. With CONGRESS-RAIL-EXPLAINER — What to know about Congress’ bid to bar rail strike.

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE RIGHTS — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,240 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-ELECTION CERTIFICATION — Only scattered challenges to certification of the 2022 elections have been reported in the U.S., none of which is based on any problems with the accuracy of the results. Election conspiracy theorists are in weakened positions after losing big in the midterms. By Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 1,260 words, photo.

A DANGEROUS AMERICA? — When the midterm elections were just days away, residents of a Wisconsin farm town said it’s not about just politics, but good versus evil. They saw the broader America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. Just a couple years ago, their talk of Marxism, government crackdowns and secret plans to destroy family values would have put them at the far fringes of the Republican party. But not anymore. Today, they are a cornerstone of the conservative electoral base. By Tim Sullivan. SENT: 2,450 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 830 words is also available.

—————————

WORLD CUP

—————————

WCUP-VIEWER’S GUIDE — Two of the best players on the planet go head-to-head when Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland meet with World Cup implications in what is likely Messi’s final attempt to win the tournament. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,170 words, photos. WCUP-PHOTO GALLERY World Cup highlights from Day 10.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

MUSK-TWITTER-COVID MISINFORMATION — Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy. SENT: 790 words, photo.

KARDASHIAN-YE DIVORCE — Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial. SENT: 420 words, photo.

UAB-DILFER — Former NFL QB Dilfer leading candidate to become UAB coach. SENT: 300 words.

WORLD CHALLENGE-WOODS — Tiger Woods doesn’t “have much left in this leg” to compete. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-HALEY — Nikki Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump. SENT: 510 words, photos.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP Trump’s campaign is putting new protocols in place to ensure that people who meet with him are approved and vetted. The move follows bipartisan backlash over his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and a rapper who has spewed antisemitic conspiracies. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

SEVERE WEATHER — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. SENT: 790 words, photos.

HAWAII VOLCANO — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it’s also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past. SENT: 870 words, photos, videos.

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE-KILLER ROBOTS — Supervisors in San Francisco voted to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. SENT: 780 words, photo.

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. SENT: 790 words, photos, video.

MISSOURI EXECUTION — A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed. SENT: 840 words, photo.

HOLOCAUST-DNA TESTS — DNA testing has the potential to help Holocaust survivors and their children learn about family connections severed during World War II. SENT: 690 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

NEW ZEALAND-BODIES IN SUITCASES — A woman who was extradited to New Zealand from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance. SENT: 480 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-WIKILEAKS-FOUNDER — Australia’s prime minister said he recently told the Biden administration to bring WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange’s prosecution to a close. SENT: 410 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-SUICIDE BOMBING — A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta, killing a police officer and two civilians. SENT: 670 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher, ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chair that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 650 words, photos.

ECONOMY-GDP — The Commerce Department issues its second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter of 2022. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then expanded, with photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————

ALZHEIMER’S DRUG — An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people’s lives. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 830 words, photos.

EGYPT-ROSETTA STONE — A group of Egyptian archaeologists are calling for the famous Rosetta stone, which helped historians first decipher ancient hieroglyphics, to be repatriated to Britain. SENT: 1,020 words, photo.

CHINA-SPACE — Three Chinese astronauts docked with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. SENT: 620 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

ATHLETE COMPENSATION-HIGH SCHOOL — Some high school athletes are banking big bucks thanks to changes that allow them to accept major endorsement deals. By Sports Writer Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 1,170 words, photos by 6 a.m.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.